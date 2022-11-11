The Williamsburg Fire Department was on duty at Walmart November 3-4, collecting donations to aid the South-Central Kentucky US Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign.
Members of the department spent several hours, each day, soliciting donations of toys and money in support of the program, which provides toys and books to over 10,000 low-income children in seven counties across South-Central Kentucky.
The department collected $1,300 to help with the purchase of additional toys, so as local children can have a Little Christmas. The Department will be out again the first week of December at the Williamsburg Walmart. Please support them in helping Toys For Tots.
