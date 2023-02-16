Volunteers of America Mid-States President and CEO Jennifer Hancock and a large delegation of stakeholders from Kentucky spent time in Washington D.C. last month.
The group met with Congressman Hal Rogers, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta, and other members of Kentucky’s federal congressional delegation to provide an update on how VOA is working with state and city leaders to ensure communities across the Commonwealth have systems in place to support individuals overcoming substance use disorder.
These meetings highlighted the importance of working together in a bipartisan manner to combat one of the greatest challenges facing individuals throughout Kentucky. With the support of elected officials at every level of government, VOA is committed to creating lasting, positive change in the Commonwealth.
