BARBOURVILLE — It is that time of year to prepare for the 2023 UPWARD Basketball/Cheerleading Season at Barbourville First Baptist Church.
Registration has already begun online at fbcbarbourville.com. You can register for basketball playing, cheerleading, or volunteering. This is for ages K5-6th grade. In-person evaluations will be held on Friday, January 6th, 5:30-7 p.m. or on Saturday, January 7th, 10:30 a.m.-12 noon at First Baptist Church.
There will be a free Kick-Off Basketball Camp at the Church hosted by Union College Men’s Basketball Team on Thursday, January 12, 6:00 — 7:30 p.m.
Practices will begin the week of January 23 with practices being held on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday, (usually at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) The first games will be held on Saturday, February 4 and will run for six Saturdays.
Don’t forget to mark this event on your calendar. UPWARD is annually sponsored by Barbourville First Baptist Church and Knox County UNITE. If you have questions, feel free to call the Church at 546-3636.
