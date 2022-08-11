Last week, Volunteers of America (VOA), Kroger and UPS collaborated to collect relief supplies for individuals and families affected by the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Donation bins were placed at 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London.
Last Thursday, four UPS trucks carrying cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items and one Kroger truck carrying non-perishable food delivered the first drop of relief supplies to the VOA team in Manchester for distribution.
In addition to the relief supplies, Kroger and UPS donated a total of $50,000 to VOA to further support their efforts on the ground.
“Our team in Eastern Kentucky is coordinating with local emergency management agencies to get supplies and other needed resources to the areas of greatest need,” Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States, stated. “We know many in our communities have been devastated by the flooding and we are so thankful for the support of UPS and Kroger and our donors that are making this recovery work possible.”
