They are often found behind the scenes at our schools, the ones that want no credit for what they do. Yet, through their caring relationships with students and families, they are removing barriers between home and school.
The week of February 6-10, 2023 has been proclaimed Family Resource and Youth Centers (FRYSC) week throughout Kentucky.
To describe what all the job title means would be almost impossible. They go beyond the boundaries of providing health services, child welfare, behavioral health, education (and others) by bringing them all together to remove the non-academic barriers to student achievement, bridge the gaps to needed resources, and collaborate with resources of schools and communities for the success of Knox County students.
Through the honor given to them this week, it is much more than just a pat on the back. It recognizes their work, raises awareness of their services, and the critical role they play by being the person a student can count on when they need help.
The Knox County Board of Education asks our community to assist us in honoring our FRYSC directors:
• Susie Prichard, Central Elementary;
• Derrick Mills, Dewitt and Flat Lick Elementary;
• Wendi Mills, Girdler Elementary;
• Donna Woolum, G.R. Hampton Elementary;
• Delisa Estes, Jesse D. Lay Elementary;
• Michaela Owens, Lynn Camp Elementary;
• Kris Mills, Knox County Middle School;
• Darya Logan, Lynn Camp Middle High School, and
• Cody Miller, Knox Central High School.
