LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 750 candidates for graduation during a commencement ceremony May 6 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Among them were:
Drew Beecham of Corbin, KY (40701), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Political Science.
Kayli Bolton of Corbin, KY (40701), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Corey Marcum of Corbin, KY (40701), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
Lura Whitus of Corbin, KY (40701), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography.
Bailee Gibbs of Corbin, KY (40701), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in History and International Studies.
Katelyn Collins of Gray, KY (40734), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Lennox Brinks of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Jasey Williams of London, KY (40744), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
Sarah Martin of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Courtney Murray of East Bernstadt, KY (40729), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Dayah Smith of Lexington, KY (40734), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Mia Sparkman of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
Zachary Broyles of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology.
Lauren House of East Bernstadt, KY (40729), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
Myra Neeraj of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
Kaley Stidham of London, KY (40744), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Rebekah Dyche of London, KY (40741), participated with a Bachelor of Arts in Modern & Classical Languages, Literatures & Cultures.
Names printed in this news release for the May 2023 commencement ceremony include students who have applied for a degree. The inclusion of such names does not guarantee nor serve to validate that a student will graduate. This is not confirmed until degree checkout has been completed by each college.
