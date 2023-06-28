LEXINGTON, KY — More than 1,820 undergraduate students have qualified for the Spring 2023 College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky. Among them are:
• Bailee Gibbs of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Drew Beecham of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Katelyn Collins of Gray, KY (40734).
• Zachary Broyles of London, KY (40741).
• Kayli Bolton of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Lauren House of East Bernstadt, KY (40729).
• Myra Neeraj of London, KY (40741).
• Katie Brown of London, KY (40741).
• Caitlynne Hill of Corbin, KY (40701).
• John Votolato of East Bernstadt, KY (40729).
• Maren Hoskins of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Poppy Spradlin of London, KY (40744).
• Hallie Harris of London, KY (40741).
• Isabella Barton of London, KY (40741).
• Cierra Ledford of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Khushi Patel of Corbin, KY (40701).
• Madelyn Mastin of London, KY (40744).
• Kayla Woods of Manchester, KY (40962).
• Rachel McCoy of London, KY (40741).
• Ally Powers of Corbin, KY (40701).
To view the complete list of Dean’s List recipients, visit https://provost.uky.edu/deans-list.
