BARBOURVILLE — Dr. Yukiko Fujimura, Union College Assistant Professor of Music and Kentucky Music Teachers Association President-Elect, will perform this Saturday at 3 p.m. in the college’s Conway Boatman Chapel.
The solo piano recital includes music by Mozart, Scriabin, and Janacek, as well as selections from “The Nutcracker.”
A native of Kanagawa, Japan, Fujimura actively plays recitals of solo and chamber music, as well as concerti with orchestra. The recipient of numerous awards and honors, she was named prize winner of the Yokosuka International Piano Competition, the Music Teachers National Association Young Artist Performance competition in Wisconsin, Schubert Club Competition, Ball State University Graduate Concerto Competition, and Stanislaw Moniuszko Competition where she performed Prokofiev’s First Piano Concerto with the National Orchestra of Belarus in the Great Philharmonic Hall in Minsk, Belarus.
An avid collaborative musician, she has performed with professional ensembles such as Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, Cor Cantiamo, and many others. She has also toured with Eric Heidbreder, the bassoonist from the Fifth House Ensemble, premiering works by living American composers.
Fujimura holds a Doctorate in piano performance from Ball State University. She started her music study at age 3 with her mother. She was admitted to Kitakamakura Joshi Gakuen School of Music where she studied with Junko Taguchi. At age 14, she spent the summer in Vienna, Austria, studying with Noel Flores at the University of Vienna. She has also received guidance from renowned pianists Asaf Zohar, Pavel Gililov, Ian Hobson, and Dina Yoffe, among others. During her academic career, she recorded a two-CD set “Samuel Barber’s Complete Works for Solo Piano,” the first recording to include the composer’s posthumously published works.
Fujimura is currently an Assistant Professor of Music at Union College. She has previously served on the faculties of Joliet Junior College and Concordia University Chicago. She is an active member of the Music Teachers National Association. She has presented at national and regional conferences and is President-Elect of the Kentucky Music Teachers Association.
