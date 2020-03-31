BARBOURVILLE — Union College announced Tuesday that it has decided to cancel its commencement ceremony scheduled for May 9.
"As we continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and closely comply with the CDC, local, state, and national government regulations we have made the difficult decision to cancel our commencement ceremony," a press release from the college said.
"Commencement is so important to us and we aim to give our students and their families an opportunity to celebrate the incredible accomplishment of earning a degree from Union College," the statement continued. "Although we may not be able to hold our traditional gathering, Union College Senior Staff is working on developing an alternative virtual ceremony for our graduates on the regularly scheduled date."
