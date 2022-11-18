BARBOURVILLE – Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for program rankings and higher education planning, has included Union College to its list of the Best Colleges in Kentucky in 2023. The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition fees, credit requirements, and the available formats for coursework.
Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each program on a scale from 0 to 100 across five categories. The scoring system compares each university according to program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, and student engagement. Union rounds out the Top 20 with an Intelligent Score of 85.63.
Studies show that obtaining a degree increases income substantially, with graduates earning 84% more than those with only high school diplomas or those without a completed GED. The percentage difference in earnings continues to grow with higher learning degrees such as master’s, doctoral or professional degrees, with the unemployment rate decreasing to as much as 1.6% for those with a doctorate.
You can learn more about Union College admissions and degree programs at www.unionky.edu.
