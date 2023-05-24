LEXINGTON — More than 500 University of Kentucky undergraduates participated in the 17th annual Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars. The showcase empowers undergraduates to share their research discoveries, ideas and creative works with the campus community and the public. This year’s Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars was Wednesday, April 26, in the Gatton Student Center Grand Ballroom.
Each spring, the Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars brings together undergraduates from all disciplines, their faculty mentors and members of the community. At UK, undergraduate research is central to creating a well-rounded student experience. Research and applied professional experiences further achievements and outcomes for both students and faculty and strengthen the university as a whole.
Among the College of Arts & Sciences students who participated are:
• Kayli Bolton of Corbin, KY (40701), whose work is titled “The Effect of Doxapram on Proprioceptive Neurons: Invertebrate Model.”
• Cierra Ledford of Corbin, KY (40701), whose work is titled “Crossing Political Divides: Learning from Corbin, Kentucky Residents.”
• Sarah Martin of London, KY (40741), whose work is titled “Does gender affect the association of a body’s clock disruption and meal timing?”
• Courtney Murray of East Bernstadt, KY (40729), whose work is titled “Does gender affect the association of a body’s clock disruption and meal timing?”
