WILLIAMSBURG — People poured into the Whitley County Extension Community Arts Center September 17 to show support for artist Kellene Turner, whose work was chosen for display this month by the local Fine Arts staff.
With the theme of “An Airy Atmospheric Perspective,” Turner’s Cloud Series ranged from 2020 to 2022.
When asked how she felt about the turn out of the event, Turner said, “(I am) very overwhelmed by support and encouragement from the community. It could bring me to tears. It’s phenomenal. That’s all I can really say without starting to cry.”
LunaverSol was also on hand to entertain guests with her guitar and calming music.
Turner is also known for her murals, with several that are in Corbin. One mural is on the side of Sweeties and also on the underpass bridge off of Depot Street.
Turner was also commissioned by the Corbin City Commission last month to do a mural, “Welcome to the KY Wildlands,” which would be going on the Hamlin and Kersey building in Corbin.
