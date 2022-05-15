WILLIAMSBURG — Tristan Gibbs of Corbin is the winner of the 2022 Mary Mildred Sullivan Award from University of the Cumberlands. The Mary Mildred Sullivan Award honors a female student from the senior class who has made significant contributions to university life while demonstrating outstanding spiritual values.
Tristan is the daughter of James and Shalan Gibbs of Corbin, Kentucky. She was a biology major with a minor in communication arts.
Tristan was a Governor's Scholar and a National Merit Scholar, and she made the Dean's List and President's List every year she has attended Cumberlands. In her work as a Campus Ambassador for the Office of Admissions, she was voted Campus Ambassador of the Month several times. Tristan was a student leader in Appalachian Ministries and led a Bible study on campus for two years. She spent much of her time outside of schoolwork creating a deeper Christian community for the younger women in her life. She was involved with the Office of Campus Ministries for her entire college career. She always sought to provide a helping hand wherever she could, as demonstrated by her involvement in Cumberlands' Pre-Health Club and the annual Spotlight events on campus. She participated in local mission trips by, in part, serving as a summer missionary at Crossings Ministries, where she was able to share the gospel with middle school students throughout the summer. At Crossings, she was awarded the Staffer of the Week several times throughout the summer based on positive feedback from campers and group leaders.
This summer, she is planning her wedding and applying to dental school to become a general dentist and help those in her community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.