ONEIDA, Tenn. — The National Park Service (NPS) announced the winners of the 2022 Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area photo contest on Monday.
Photographers were invited to submit striking digital images highlighting the spectacular views, dark night skies, historic sites, recreational opportunities, and diversity of life in the park. Entries to the contest were judged by members of the Southern Appalachian Nature Photographers.
The winners of this year’s contest included a trio of artists from the Tri-County area.
Emily Meadors of Williamsburg won first place in the Flora and Fauna category with "White Bird's-Foot Violet."
“The Milky Way Over the Oscar Blevins Farm” by Rodney Hendrickson of London and “Foam Flower" by Peggy Yaeger of Corbin were runners up in the Dark Skies and Flora and Fauna categories, respectively.
Photographers are encouraged to grab their cameras and visit the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. The park will be announcing its 2023 photo contest soon. For more information on the Big South Fork, please call (423) 286-7275, or visit online at www.nps.gov/biso.
