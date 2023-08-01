CORBIN — Are you looking to mix up your dinner out with your partner? The Tri-County Mystery Meets at The Pennington offers a performance unlike any other local performing arts production in the southeastern part of the state.
Attendees get to enjoy a production and dinner. However, this is not a traditional stage. Characters interact with the crowd and by the time you leave, you will feel like one of the Class of 1982 gang that the production is themed around this season.
Gary Bryant, who is a co-owner of the Tri-County Mystery Meets and focuses on the business side of this new performing arts experience, shared what southeastern Kentucky can look forward to with this mobile troupe that will be using other venues in nearby towns.
The Tri-County can look forward to new stories and themes in each fun-filled mystery-packed production with the next season beginning around Halloween.
They plan on being in Corbin about every two months with a new experience each time.
The current summer season and very first production is inspired by the Class of 1982. The director, Cat Rhoden Goguen, based this production on her and co-owner Bryant real experiences as part of the class of 1982 from Whitley County High School.
The cover of the playbill for “The Reveal” is the cover of the Whitley County Class of 1982 yearbook.
“Little things are filled within the design of this production that only the Class of 1982 will recognize,” Goguen said about the play she designed with her class in mind.
Attendees will get to spend the evening as a whole new person. As you are shown to your seat, you are given a name tag with a given name already on your tag.
Each name tag features a name of a real person from the Whitley County Class of 1982 and the characters will have you believing you went to school with them too by the end of the production.
“Many of our classmates are here tonight to watch it,” Goguen said on opening night Saturday.
The target audience of this current season production will be anyone who graduated high school in the eighties. The performance features nostalgic music and trends that will be giving you a flashback to the years of that decade.
Charlotte McCoy, who was an original part of the Whitley County Class of 1982, attended Saturday’s production of “The Reveal.”
“I think they did a great job portraying that time frame,” McCoy said.
If you never have experienced dinner theatre like a mystery meet, you may begin the evening surprised by each character’s performance and interaction with the crowd. However by the end of the night, you will catch yourself caught up in the storyline and laughing at the unexpected twist at the end.
Saturday’s show sold out, but you can see Goguen’s original idea inspired by Whitley County High School Class of 1982 come alive at a venue near you in the Tri-County area.
The production is already scheduled to come to London September 9, Barbourville later in August and Harlan September 15.
You have not missed out on the chance to see “The Reveal,” written and directed by Cat Goguen. RSVP for the last show in the Corbin area set for this Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystery-dinner-theatre-experience-tickets-667258346677?fbclid=IwAR3oEzewnzWCthhEhGxlT22DuoPCZZzaCOYhjlOUBvBnD68kf3KlVNaykaI.
You won’t be disappointed with good food and a local production that supports local performers with myriad talents that get paid for their work. It’s the first venture of its kind in Corbin. Local sponsors have allowed this new performing arts addition to the community to pay talent. The money goes right back into local hands.
Tri-County Mystery Meets is looking for more local talent for their line-ups and invite local performers and talent to join their crew.
The Tri-County Mystery Meets is a great mixup for your evening out. A wonderful meal paired with laughter and a unique entertainment experience will have you looking forward to the next season’s line up of the Tri-County Mystery Meets.
You can get a $10 coupon when using the code “Times” when reserving your ticket at their eventbrite page. The troupe also has a Facebook page.
“We would love for people to come out and support the local performing arts,” Bryant said. “We think it’s a good addition to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.