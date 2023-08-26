CORBIN — The Tri-County Elks Lodge gratefully accepted a substantial donation from the local American Legion Post 88, aligning with our mutual objective of advocating for veterans in our community. This generous gift will be dedicated to the refurbishment of the Elks Veterans Memorial Park situated on Depot Street in Corbin.
Recent renovations to the park encompass the installation of a new flagpole and the presentation of a fresh American flag. Additionally, with the kind support of the City of Corbin, a new stamped concrete pad has been laid, enhancing the park’s aesthetics. Moreover, improvements to the landscaping and the reinstallation of signage have revitalized the overall ambiance of the park. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the American Legion Post 88 for their invaluable contribution and partnership in honoring our veterans.
For more information about the Tri-County Elks Lodge and their upcoming events, please contact Darryl Lawson at dlawson20@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.