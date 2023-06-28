CORBIN — The Tri-County Elks Lodge, in collaboration with Downtown Corbin, proudly celebrated Flag Day on June 14 — commemorating the symbol of our nation’s unity, strength, and freedom.
The event brought together enthusiastic individuals, young and old alike, to honor the Stars and Stripes while fostering a deep sense of patriotism.
Flag Day, observed annually across the United States, was marked with a remarkable display of dedication and reverence by members of the Elks Lodge #2826. Known for their commitment to charitable endeavors and community service, the Elks organized the event, to highlight the significance of the American flag and to unveil an updated Corbin Elks Veterans Memorial community garden. Several Elks members contributed time and labor in landscaping the area, with a generous donor providing a new flag pole for the garden.
The highlight of the Flag Day festivities was the moving and reverent Flag Detail performed by the Corbin High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC). Other activities included brief remarks related to Flag Day history shared by Darryl Lawson (Exalted Ruler of Lodge #2826), recognition of local military veterans, comments of gratitude delivered by Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, and the playing of the National Anthem as Old Glory rose to the overcast sky.
The Elks Organization remains steadfast in its commitment to serving communities across the country and promoting American values. Through their efforts, they inspire individuals to embrace their civic duties and foster a spirit of unity, making a positive impact on the lives of those around them.
For more information about the Tri-County Elks Lodge and their upcoming events, please contact Darryl Lawson at dlawson20@yahoo.com.
