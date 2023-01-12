After a successful fundraising effort to support eastern Kentucky flood survivors, the Tri-County Elks Lodge #2826 presented a check to David Robinson, Fleming Neon Middle School principal, and JD Hall, Fleming Neon Middle School student. Fleming Middle School is home to just under 200 students in Letcher County, Kentucky.
In September, the local Elks Lodge held their annual Duck Ruck on the banks of Lynn Camp Creek. All funds raised were collected to positively impact schools damaged in the eastern Kentucky floods. Fleming Neon Middle School was selected as the recipient of the gift–a donation of over $3000. Mr. Robinson shared that the donation will be used to purchase supplies and materials for students.
The mission of the Tri-County Elks Lodge and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the United States of America is to serve people and communities through benevolent programs like the annual Duck Race. This program is just one example of how our local Tri-County Elks Lodge gives back to the region.
Learn more about the Kentucky Elks Association at ky-elks.org.
