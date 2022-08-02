TRI-COUNTY — Efforts to help the victims of the flooding in Eastern Kentucky are in full force all throughout the Tri-County area.
Following is a rundown of just a few of the efforts currently underway.
Whitley County Schools Superintendent John Siler reported on a meeting involving the Kentucky Department of Education and fellow superintendents throughout the state.
“Johnathan Jett, the Superintendent for Perry County, is speaking on some of the needs,” said Siler. “It sounds like they have a building that has one of the exterior walls completely collapsed. and about 20% of one of the school building’s roof has collapsed.”
Supt. Siler said there has been a call for school districts to send cleaning materials such as mops, buckets, sponges, cleaning rags, latex or rubber gloves, Mr. Clean, Pine Sol and other types of cleaning supplies for homes, schools, and businesses as the water starts to go down.
The primary goal of the district is to get the residents of Perry County what they need with donations currently being accepted by each schools family resource center.
“People in the community can drop off those cleaning supplies at our family resource centers located at all schools,” Siler said. “I do ask that the people who live in the Whitley North [Elementary area] not take their stuff there because of the construction. Take it to Oak Grove or the main campus. We don’t really have good areas for people to get into the school parking lot (at Whitley North).”
Former Corbin City Commissioner Andrew Pennington has also begun his own efforts to help residents in Jackhorn, Kentucky. He purchased a 1989 retired Marine Corps Jeep M35 in order to gather the supplies needed to take to that town’s Hemphill community.
Pennington is asking for anything that is weather-safe, from bottled water to propane tanks for flood victims.
“We’ve got over $3,000 in cash donations which will be used for fuel. I didn’t anticipate getting that much cash money so I’ve been using some of it to buy supplies. In the end, what I haven’t spent on fuel and supplies, I’ll donate to a legit organization like The Red Cross,” said Pennington.
When asked how he found out about those in need in Hemphill, Pennington added, “I saw a social media post that they felt (they weren’t receiving) an adequate amount of help when other communities did and they were really worried.”
The truck was parked at Corbin City Hall on Sunday and Monday. Pennington has been storing all supplies in the Laurel side of the Tri-County at the old American Greeting Card Building where he’s loading it all onto pallets and then wrapping it with plastic wrap. Pennington planned to deliver the supplies on Wednesday.
Pennington will also be bringing the truck to the Wildcat Harley Davidson in London. The dealership is operating a donation drive of their own but Pennington plans to run any of the supplies donated to the areas he has been asked to help with.
The Corbin Arena has even joined in the disaster relief efforts. The Arena is taking donations through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is already a huge pile of pillows, blankets, canned goods, water, and other supplies at the Arena. As a thank you for the donations, the Arena will be giving out tickets to the following concerts: Pop 2000 on August 19, Shaggy and TLC on August 20, Westfest on September 10, and Travis Tritt/Chris Janson on October 22.
Donations are show-specific, so check out the Arena’s Facebook page for additional details.
“We’ve had a good turn out so far and we’re looking forward to the rest of the week,” Box Office Manager Chelsea Chambers said. She also added, “The more, the merrier.”
