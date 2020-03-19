PLEASE EMAIL CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSINGS TO NEWSROOM@THETIMESTRIBUNE.COM. THE MOST UP-TO-DATE CLOSING AND CANCELLATION LIST IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT WWW.THETIMESTRIBUNE.COM.
• FINGERPRINTING — Effective immediately the Williamsburg Police Department will not be doing fingerprinting for civilian background checks, until further notice.
• KCEOC CLOSINGS — KCEOC Community Action Partnership has announced that it has closed all KCEOC Child Development classrooms beginning March 16 through April 10.
“KCEOC’s utmost concern is the health and safety of our staff, children and families,” the partnership posted on its Facebook page announcing the closings.
KCEOC also announced that all home visits will be suspended during this time. Normal operations are expected to restart Monday, April 13.
• CORBIN PUBLIC LIBRARY — Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the library will be closing to the public until further notice, effective Monday, March 16. The Corbin Public Library will continue evaluating the situation and plan to reopen for normal services as soon as possible.
- All books and movies checked out since Feb. 28 have been renewed till April 13 and no fines will be charged until then on any previously checked out items.
- Library programs will be cancelled till April 13. Many of the programs, such as the Fancy Nancy Tea Party, are planned to be rescheduled to a future date.
- You can continue to return your books and movies to the drop box located on the side of the building facing the large parking lot. The library has anti-viral cleaning processes in place for library items, please do not attempt to clean them yourself or you may risk damaging them.
- The library will still be taking calls, replying to voicemails, Facebook messenger, texts, and e-mails. The library encourages readers to use the digital collections, if you have any questions or run into any problems, please let them know.
Please check on the Corbin Public Library's Facebook for any and all updates. They will also be curating a list of online resources. The list of online content can be found at: https://www.corbinkylibrary.org/stuckathome. The library is located at 215 Roy Kidd Ave., Corbin and phone number is (606) 528-6366.
• LAUREL COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY — The Laurel County Public Library will be closed until March 30. In cooperation with state and local efforts to minimize the spread of the COVID-19, the Laurel County Public Library will continue to monitor and re-evaluate over the upcoming days. The Library offers a digital media collection at https://www.laurellibrary.org/ that the staff has increased the download limits to 15 items per service which means you could check out up to 75 items in total. All you need is your library card or a digital library card to get started.
Another way the library is available to patrons is a drive-thru pickup service. Patrons can either go online or call and place hold requests, then drive through to the window located beside the book drop and pick up items. In addition, the library also increased its hold limit from 3 items to 10.
No fines will be accrued if you decide to wait and return items already checked out until the library re-opens. However, if you want to return the items that you have checked out, bring them to the outside book drop and please don’t hand them directly to a staff member.
All items that are returned will be cleaned with hospital-grade sanitation cleaners and placed in quarantine for 96 hours.
Staff will be available by phone and the online chat service via the library website to answer questions regarding how to register for a digital library card and how to utilize the online digital collection.
• KNOX COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY — The Knox County Public library is currently closed to the public. However, the staff is busy disinfecting and working hard to make sure that the public is aware of and able to access all of the eResources that are already in place. The Knox County Public Library has staff available to answer any questions by phone that you may have by about library issues. If you do not currently have a library card, you can call the library, and we will issue you a visitor card over the phone. With this card, you will be able to use our eResources available online. Currently the library has eBooks, eMagazines, eAudiobooks, Rocket Languages and music downloads by using Freegal. The KCPL will have a staff member ready to assist you over the phone with questions with any of these free resources. These are great to use with your iPad, Kindle, computer, or phone. The Overdrive resource has wonderful children's and youth selections as well as movies available. Just visit our Knox County Public Library page www.knoxpubliclibrary.com to get started. Call the library at 606-546-5339 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday with any questions.
• KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT — In an effort to minimize social interaction in Kentucky’s busy courthouses and judicial centers during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Supreme Court of Kentucky has issued an order placing restrictions on dockets, jury trials and jury service from March 16-April 10.
• KENTUCKY ARTISAN CENTER — In an abundance of caution and in setting the example for social distancing in managing COVID-19, the decision has been made to cancel the weekly Saturday artist demonstrations held at the Kentucky Artisan Center until further notice. When demonstrations can be resumed, the Center will issue a new announcement.
• WHITLEY BOARD OF HEALTH — The Whitley County Board of Health meeting scheduled for Monday, March 16, has been rescheduled and will take place Monday, April 20, at 7 p.m. in the Williamsburg Office.
• KNOX COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT — The Knox County Health Department office is closed to the public. It is continuing to provide WIC and clinical services. Call 606-546-3486 for more information and guidance.
• EXTENSION COMMUNITY ART CENTER, WILLIAMSBURG — As of now, based on guidance from the University of Kentucky regarding COVID0-19, all Whitley County Extension Fine Arts programs at this office, and some other locations will be cancelled from March 12-April 6. The office plans to remain open to assist clientele as needed. We ask if you do plan to visit the office to be mindful of safety precautions such as: wash your hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer; avoid close contact; cover coughs and sneezes; and most importantly, please stay home if you are sick. This information could change with short notice, so please continue to watch and interact with the center's social media to stay up to date.
If you have registered for a class or paid for a class, you will be contacted. Our hope is that cancelled classes can be rescheduled.
• KEA EVENTS – The Kentucky Education Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to postpone its annual state Delegate Assembly, scheduled for April 1– 3 in Louisville, along with all other scheduled in-person events through the end of April.
• LONDON-LAUREL COUNTY TOURISM — The London-Laurel County Tourism Commission has determined the need to temporarily close the Tourist Information Center located on Exit 41 to the public until further notice. It is our utmost importance we protect our patrons, visitors and staff. If you are traveling and are in need of assistance please call us at 606-878-6900 or online at visitlondonky.com.
• WIC BENEFITS — WIC Benefits will not expire early. Keep your current eWIC card. Your current eWIC card will be used for future months WIC food benefits. If you have questions, call your local WIC site or contact our KY WIC Help Desk WIC.Helpdesk@ky.gov.
• CORBIN FIRE DEPARTMENT — Corbin Fire Department personnel are closely following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and taking the COVID-19 virus very seriously. Therefore, effective immediately, the following are some of the steps we are taking to reduce the amount of interaction that occurs between its personnel and the community members for the foreseeable future:
1. Fire truck visits and station visits have been canceled.
2. Fire station will be closed to all visitors and the general public, except for emergency walk-ins.
The Corbin Fire Department will continue to provide emergency response to our community with the highest level of care. However, in order to ensure the safety of the department's members and ongoing service to our community, the firefighters will modify their responses as the situation dictates. For instance:
1. They will conduct all patient assessment and care outdoors, if possible.
2. Fire personnel will stage inside their apparatus until the Officer In Charge requests additional assistance.
3. They will monitor all firefighters for signs and symptoms of illness.
4. Fire personnel will limit travel outside the station to only essential purposes.
You can help them accomplish these goals by:
1. Meeting them outdoors, when possible.
2. Informing the 911 operator of specific symptoms you are experiencing.
3. Staying home and practicing the guidelines that have been published by the CDC. Information can be viewed at the following link: http://kycovid19.ky
If you need to contact the fire department for any non-emergencies, you may call us at (606) 523-6509.
• CORBIN RECREATION CENTER — Effective Saturday, March 14 the Rec Center will be closed due to coronavirus until further notice.
• SAVE-A-LOT — Williamsburg's Save-A-Lot will be allowing the senior citizens to shop from 8 a.m to 8:45 am everyday till further notice.
• KNOX COUNTY UTILITIES COMMISSION — Knox County Utilities Commission has announced it has closed the lobby until further notice. Payments can be made with a check or money order in the drop box. No cash. If you need water service connected, please call 606-546-5300. There will be no interruption of water service. Should you have any questions or concerns, please call 606-546-5300.
• KNOX COUNTY COURTHOUSE — In response to the Governor's decision to recommend reducing government in-person services, Knox County Courthouse is closing public access beginning March 17. This closure will be until further notice. All the offices in the courthouse will still be OPEN for employees.
Contact information for various offices:
Knox County Clerk Barbourville — 606-546-3568 and Corbin — 606-258-8430
Knox County Sheriff — 606-546-3181
Knox County Attorney — 606-546-9515
Knox County PVA — 606-546-4113
Knox County Circuit Clerk — 606-546-3075
Knox County Jail — 606-546-6215
Knox County Fiscal Court — 606-546-6192
• LAUREL COUNTY COURTHOUSE — In response to the Governor's decision to recommend reducing government in-person services, Laurel County Courthouse is closing public access beginning March 17. This closure will be until further notice. All the offices in the courthouse will still be OPEN for employees and they will be answering phone calls and emails. Remember the CDC request that we distance ourselves as best we can and try not to gather in large quantities. That is the reason for the decision on this closing. Please check social media, radio, and newspaper for further updates.
Contact information for the various offices:
Judge Executive Office — 606-864-4640
Occupational Tax Office - 606-878-9766
County Clerk Office - 606-864-5158
County Attorney Office - 606-864-6159
Child Support Office - 606-878-7740
PVA Office - 606-864-2889
Department Veterans Affairs — 606-629-9239 or Christopher.CampbeIl@ky.gov
• BARBOURVILLE UTILITIES — The Barbourville Utilities Office lobby are closed beginning March 17 until further notice. Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., the following options are available for transactions: drive-through service, walk-up window and call us at 606-546-3187. They also have options that are available for transactions 24 hours a day: Barbourville.com Online Bill Pay, mail payments to PO Box 1600 Barbourville, KY 40906 and outdoor deposit box.
• CUMBERLAND FALLS STATE PARK — As a precautionary measure, all Kentucky State Parks are curtailing services and events during the corona-virus outbreak. All restaurants are closed for dining services but most will provide food on a carry-out basis. Lodge rooms and cottages are open for rental. Museums will be closed but the park grounds will remain open. Campgrounds, golf courses, marinas and hiking trails remain open. State park events scheduled through April 30 are cancelled or postponed. Events cancelled include Storytelling Festival March 20 -22, Easter Egg Hunt Easter Sunday and Nature Photography Weekend April 24-26. Please call Cumberland Falls State Resort Park at 606-528-4121 for any questions.
JACKSON ENERGY — Jackson Energy will not be disconnecting services for non-payment or low funds for a limited time. While this is not normal procedure, Jackson Energy is sensitive to the well-being of all our members. Though disconnects may not occur, it remains the responsibility of each account holder to pay as they can, which will help avoid a larger balance in the future. Bills, late notices, and disconnect notices will continue to be sent as usual and we encourage any member who is facing financial difficulty to contact us to make payment arrangements.
DELTA NATURAL GAS — Delta Natural Gas has temporarily suspended walk up service but the drive thru remains open. Customers can make bill payments at the drive-thru windows, online payment at www.deltagas.com, company drop boxes or phone payments at 1-877-762-1261.
WILDLIFE PROGRAM — Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hosting special Facebook Live sessions at 1 p.m. (Eastern) on weekdays. These sessions will live stream on the Salato Wildlife Education Center’s Facebook page (@SalatoWildlifeEducationCenter) and continue approximately 30 minutes.
LAUREL COUNTY SKILLS U — Due to community health concerns the Laurel County Skills U Corbin office hours have been reduced to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday BY APPOINTMENT ONLY until at least April 6. The London office is open regular hours 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but again, BY APPOINTMENT only. Walk-ins MAY be allowed, but it will depend on the number of students in the building and our ability to maintain the social distancing recommended.
Students with attendance requirements can still achieve those with distance learning options. Multiple online programs are available that will report their attendance time, but we also offer paper packets (homework) that they can stop by and pick up. An appointment is not necessary for picking up packets, but we recommend students give us advance notice of what they'll need so we can put that together for pick-up.
Besides online/distance learning, TABE, Ready and official testing will continue during this time, BY APPOINTMENT.
Skills U recommends calling during office hours at (606) 878-9134 in London and (606) 528-0379 in Corbin to schedule appointments for testing or address instructional needs.
The instructors are still working and offer office hours help via phone, text, Facebook, Zoom, etc. to help students with anything they need. That could be homework help, technical assistance, or to provide additional instructional support.
Friday, March 20
• FISH FRY — The fish fry at St. William Catholic Church, 521 W. Fifth Street, London, has been cancelled for Friday. The Lenten Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. was also scheduled for April 3. The Fish Dinner includes fish (fried or baked); french fries, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, rolls, and an assortment of drinks and desserts. Price: Adults, $9.95; Children ages 5-12, $5; Ages 1-4 eat free. Cash or check. Carry-out dinners are available in limited amounts. For more information call 864-7500, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• STORYTELLING WEEKEND — The Storytelling Weekend at Cumberland Falls has been cancelled.
Saturday, March 21
• STORYTELLING WEEKEND — The Storytelling Weekend at Cumberland Falls has been cancelled but Doc Hollen will do a storytelling on Facebook Live beginning at 2 p.m. at www.facebook.com/maountainstories.
• DEMOCRAT PRECINCT CONVENTIONS — The Democratic Party has cancelled the Democratic Precinct Conventions at 10 a.m. to be held at your local polling location. Your attendance at your precinct convention is your first step getting more involved in the Democratic Party. For more information, please contact Rex Sizemore at 606-864-4234.
• SPRING FLING — The McCreary Mountain Craft Center Spring Fling has been cancelled. Call 606-376-3463 for more information.
• ABBY THE SPOON LADY — Join us as we welcome back to the stage, Abby the Spoon Lady along with her friends, The Tater Boys! This fun-filled evening of toe-tapping folk music, with America’s most beloved professional spoon player, will light up the room with Abby’s fun and positive personality. On this special night we’ll be hosting two shows! Abby has been a professional street performer for over a decade studying American folk percussion, music, and folklore while traveling the United States by foot and rail. Now an internationally known street performer and YouTube sensation, Abby plays all across the country at festivals, five-star venues, and right where it all began, on the sidewalk. We couldn’t be more excited to have her back at our library! This was supposed to be two concerts but now it will be one concert aired live at 6 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/laurellibrary/photos/a.10150637345154266/10158292595149266/?type=3&theater Call 864-5759 for information.
Sunday, March 22
• SNEED FAMILY — The Sneed Family of Glasgow singing at Gilbert’s Chapel United Baptist Church scheduled for Sunday, March 22 has been cancelled.
• CUT IN STONE EXHIBIT — In an abundance of caution and in setting the example for social distancing in managing COVID-19, the decision has been made to cancel the meet-the-artists reception for the upcoming exhibit “Cut in Stone” at the Kentucky Artisan Center scheduled for Sunday, March 22.
Tuesday, March 24
• LEADERSHIP TRI-COUNTY BANQUET — The Leadership Tri-County Banquet set to honor John Bill Keck and Curt Corey has been postponed. If when it is rescheduled, you cannot attend, your money can be refunded.
Friday, March 27
• WILDCAT OFFROAD PARK — Wildcat Offroad Park is trying to do its part to try and prevent any spreading of the coronavirus. The CDC has advised to cancel any events of 50 people or more. The SRRS event scheduled for March 27 and 28 will be cancelled. This event is tentatively rescheduled for May 29 and 30. Please keep an eye on Wildcat Offroad Park's Facebook page for updates.
Saturday, March 28
• EASTER EGG HUNT – Hopewell Baptist Church has cancelled its annual Easter egg hunt from noon to 2 p.m. Hopewell Baptist Church is located at 1045 N. Hwy. 1223, Corbin. Call 606-523-9424 for more information or visit www.jesusishope.net.
• KNOX COUNTY UNITE FISHING TOURNAMENT – The 15th annual Knox County UNITE Fishing Tournament is set for March 28 for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be at Laurel Lake at Grove Marina with first place payout of $2,000, second place of $1,000 and third place of $750. Big small mouth $200, big large mouth $200 and big trash fish $200. Entry fee is $100 per boat. Applications taken at Saddlebrook Outdoors. Grove Marina will be selling breakfast at 5:30 a.m.
• PRIDE CLEANUP — The PRIDE Spring Cleanup at Cumberland Falls, originally scheduled for March 28, has been postponed. The new date will be announced in the future.
• INTERNATIONAL ROTARY CLUB DINNER – The Rotary Clubs of Corbin have London have postponed the International Dinner set for Saturday at the Corbin Arena until next year, March 27, 2021.
Sunday, March 29
• FRIENDS DAY — Friends Day at Hopewell Baptist Church in Corbin has been cancelled. The day was to feature guest speaker Evangelist Tom Hayes. Contact Information: (606) 523-9424 or www.jesusishope.net.
Saturday, April 4
• ACT — ACT has rescheduled its April 4 national test date to June 13 across the U.S. in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from ACT in the next few days informing them of the postponement and instructions for free rescheduling to June 13 or a future national test date
Sunday, April 5
• BASKETBALL AWARDS — The 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony scheduled for April 5 will be rescheduled at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington, Kentucky for a later date. South Laurel's Ally Collett, Amerah Steele and Matt Cromer are nominated for the awards.
Saturday, April 18
• REDBUD RIDE — The Redbud Ride in London set for April 18 has been postponoed until a later date in 2020. Once the new date is announced, if you are unable to attend, London Downtown will apply the 2020 registration fee to the 2021 Redbud Ride which will be April 17, 2021. If you have any concerns or questions, contact londonkydowntown@gmail.com.
Friday, May 1
• MAY DAY — The Ossoli Club of Corbin is going to cancel the May Day Tea and plan to postpone the May Day Festival that was scheduled for May 1. This will be the first postponement of Corbin’s beloved May Day since its inception in 1944. During this uncertain time safety of our community is the utmost priority. As a club we want May Day to occur, and we want to support our community. Once the Ossoli Club of Corbin can meet again we will move forward with a plan for the May Day Festival.
