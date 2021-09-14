CORBIN — One of Corbin's downtown restaurants, The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery, announced that it will be featured on Food Network's show called "American Restaurant Battle". The episode airs at 10 p.m. Tuesday (tonight).
The show is new to Food Network. According to the Episode 1, Season 1 description of the show on foodnetwork.com, "From his home base in Scottsdale, Ariz., world-class restaurateur Scott Conant challenges three chef teams from across America to compete in the most real-world culinary battle ever devised -- all from their own restaurant kitchens. In two rounds, Scott throws down challenges that speak to everyday issues that chefs and restaurants face. Using their own ingredients and equipment, the chefs must complete these challenges and impress the respected restaurateur -- Maneet Chauhan, Chris Cosentino and Tiffani Faison -- waiting in their dining rooms. In the end, one restaurant team will win city pride and $15,000 for restaurant improvements."
"We were blown away to welcome our judge Maneet Chauhan to Corbin. She’s a true gem of the South!" the restaurant's Facebook post said Monday night. "So did we make the right split-second choices? You tell us—tomorrow @10pm."
