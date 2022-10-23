It’s that time of year again! The leaves are changing, pumpkin spice is back, and all your favorite horror movie villains are making a return.
To celebrate the return of fall, we’re picking up where we left off with last year’s list of the most searched horror movie villains by state. Our 2022 list includes horror classics like American Psycho, Psycho, and Halloween and even features Jordan Peele’s 2021 version of Candyman.
Horror fans’ Google search histories prove many people are drawn to what they fear. With this on our minds, the team at GetWindstream found each state’s most searched horror villain using their Internet service. Keep reading to see which villain led the reign of terror in your state.
Interesting Findings
- The American Psycho himself, Patrick Bateman, was the most searched villain, winning the top spot in 19 states.
- Candyman was a villain that was nowhere near our list in 2021. However, given that Jordan Peele’s Candyman released last year and rated a whopping 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, we’re not surprised that this villain is showing up after saying his name a few times this year. In total, 12 states searched for the creepy slasher the most.
- Maine and Utah were the only two states that searched for Pennywise the most. The cannibalistic clown is a resident of the fictional city Derry, Maine; however, IT was filmed in Canada.
- Hellraiser’s Pinhead wasn’t the most searched villain in any states this year; perhaps Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot will change that.
- While Psycho’s Norman Bates was the most searched villain in the US last year, only North Dakota was curious about the serial killer this year.
KENTUCKY
This year, Jason Voorhees is keeping Kentuckians up at night more than any other horror villain! He was Googled the most in our state.
Methodology
We compiled a list of the 20 most popular horror movie villains according to data gathered from Ranker and Screenrant. We then found each villain’s search volume in Semrush and plugged the 10 most-searched villains into Google Trends to see which was googled most by each state in the past 12 months.
