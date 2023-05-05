Can’t make it to Churchill Downs for Saturday’s 149th Kentucky Derby? Kentucky Derby enthusiasts throughout southern Kentucky and Tennessee can stay closer to home to celebrate and wager on America’s favorite horse race Saturday at the three conveniently located Mint Gaming Hall facilities in Franklin, Bowling Green and Williamsburg.
The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs, The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green and The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland all offer free parking and admission along with plenty of seating, food and beverage options, mutuel clerks and betting machines and an abundance of monitors and video boards on which to watch the entire 14-race card from Churchill Downs.
“We’re your place for a convenient and economical Derby party,” said John Wholihan, Director of Marketing for The Mint Gaming Hall properties. “For those hosting or attending a party, or if you simply plan to watch the races at home, it’s easy to stop by and make your bets before your festivities begin. We’ll have plenty of betting windows and self-bet machines to make wagers for both Friday’s Kentucky Oaks and Saturday’s Derby cards.”
The first race goes off at 10:30 a.m. ET/9:30 a.m. CT both days. Post time for Friday’s $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks, America’s most important race for 3-year-old fillies, is 5:51 p.m. ET/4:51 p.m. CT. The Kentucky Derby is scheduled to go off at 6:57 p.m. ET/5:57 p.m. CT.
The Mint Gaming Halls are open seven days a week for simulcast wagering on horse racing, along with gaming on historical horse racing electronic machines. All three venues are open around-the-clock on weekends.
This is the first Derby for The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, which opened last September. The Williamsburg property, located right off Interstate 75 at Exit 11, serves the four-county region of Whitley, Knox, McCreary and Laurel counties and beyond in southern Kentucky and provides the closest in-person wagering to Knoxville, Tenn. In addition to its gaming areas restricted to those at least 21 years old, The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland’s Backyard Race and Sports Grill welcomes families with its side entrance to the full-service restaurant and connected open-air extension. Guests can watch sports and racing on a myriad of TVs along with playing games such as cornhole, shuffleboard, Foosball and more.
Kentucky Downs in Franklin is an easy half-hour drive up Interstate 65 from Nashville. Since opening at the end of 2021 on Scottsville Road just off of I-65, The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green has stamped itself among Warren County’s premier entertainment destinations.
The celebration at all three The Mint Gaming Hall venues includes a free Derby Day contest where Mint Rewards members can print a kiosk slip on which to select their favorite Derby horse. Guests can win up to $1,000 in Free Play with drawings for those who selected any of the Derby’s first three finishers. There will be $4 drink specials on The Mint Lily and Blackberry & Peach Mint Julep both Friday and Saturday.
Last year, Derby fans packed The Mint Gaming Halls in Franklin and Bowling Green to root on eventual runner-up Epicenter, who was born and raised in Bowling Green and was campaigned by Kentucky Downs and The Mint Gaming Hall properties co-managing partner Ron Winchell.
Winchell is back with another Derby contender this year in the improving Disarm.
Also in the field is Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire, who made his second career start last fall at Kentucky Downs. In addition to Angel of Empire, trainer Brad Cox has one of the favorites for Friday’s Kentucky Oaks in Wet Paint, whose first career race came at Kentucky Downs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.