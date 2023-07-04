CORBIN — The Local Laser Company celebrated with the community of Corbin at an official Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Ribbon cutting ceremony.
Creating custom objects is not a new business plan for Gail and Kenny Puckett. They have travelled Kentucky perfecting their craft and now set down roots in Corbin.
“Corbin is growing and has a lot going on,” Gail said. “We just found out about the Wildlands and some of the things happening for southeastern Kentucky, and we are hoping to help with that endeavor. It’s all so exciting.”
As Corbin grows, so does the local business scene.
Gail mentioned that through their new business, they want to help Corbin grow in a unique way.
“We can help you get the products you need with your branding or message and get them out to the general public,” she said.
If you have a brand or a promotion, the Local Laser Company can print it on anything. Business cards, pens, and bags are some of the popular items offered in the store. They even have electronics you can get your company name or logo printed on.
Gail shared her vision of how the space she and her husband has created could function not only as their business but as a safe haven for the local arts. Additionally they want to help local artist share their work through their products and have a space to meet with other creatives.
“The idea originally started as a studio to dabble with the local artists,” Gail said. “Turned out we realized there was a need to bridge the gap of getting some merchandise they couldn’t find anywhere else to feature their art on.”
The Local Laser Company will also be providing eco-friendly and recyclable options for marketing which is an important value they want to encourage in their company.
The current hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment.
As business owners, the Pucketts want to focus on the experience in the shop that many businesses dissolved during Covid.
“We wanted to have a personable touch because everything is internet-based now after covid,” Gail said.
They have left their schedule open to provide customers the time needed to get exactly what they want and leave with a great experience, from a space that feels like home.
“We want people to come sit with us, tell us what they are trying to get done, and we will help them get it done,” Kenny said.
You can find their products www.thelocallasercompany.com or visit them during business hours at their location on Main Street in Corbin.
