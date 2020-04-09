CORBIN—In the midst of uncertain times, one local business has found a way to lighten the load for both healthcare workers and restaurants alike.
On Thursday Copeland and Romines Law Office in Corbin introduced "The Champ's Tab" for Baptist Health Corbin employees. The office started a tab of $1,000 each at The Depot on Main, Pizza & Company and The Root Beer Stand. This tab is for Baptist employees to dine on during their shift.
Shane Romines, who helped organize the endeavor, said with everything that is going on he understands that both healthcare workers and restaurants are struggling. His office wanted to find a way to help both parties.
As the law office is positioned across from Pizza & Company Romines said he can see the impact not being able to go inside is having on the restaurant.
Romines said he wanted to find a few local restaurants willing to participate by letting the office start a tab and having Baptist employees order the lunch or dinner while they were working their shift.
The process is simple: order the food, show your Baptist Health ID, and tell them to put it on The Champ's Tab.
Romines said he dropped off the check Thursday to the Depot on Main and representatives from the restaurant told him they were already seeing a surge of business from the tab.
While many businesses have been impacted by COVID-19, Romines encourages those that are doing well or have a little put back to help the others. His concern is that while President Trump may lift certain restrictions in the coming weeks that Gov. Beshear may not.
“We may have another 6 or 8 weeks of this and some of these businesses are going to close without some additional help,” Romines added. “All of us like to have as many eating options as possible.”
