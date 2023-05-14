Corbin School of Innovation has been known for years for its, well…innovative approach to learning. However, this year’s spring musical, Annie Kids, a joint endeavor with Corbin Elementary School really stands out.
From January to April, the cast of 7-11 year olds practiced their lines, songs and dances while older students ran sound, made props and worked backstage to put together a show that delighted audiences for its four performance run.
“Producing the musical is one of the highlights of the year for me,” said teacher Lindsay Baker. “I love how students get to showcase their talents...This year, everything came together for a magical show.”
The method behind the magic, though, is teamwork. “That’s the beauty of putting on a play,” said teacher Brooke Stansbury, “there is a place for everyone. The kids start out a little bit shy, but soon they are fast friends…hooping and hollering and rooting for each other…and a good performance means everybody has won.”
Performer Hannah Wall shared, “Annie Kids was so much fun. It was exciting to be Mrs. Hannigan because I got to be creative and have fun with my character. Meeting new people and making new friends was a bonus. I even got to learn new things about myself like how much I love theater. I can’t wait to do another play next year.”
“It was lovely to see the enthusiasm of all the cast members and the tremendous growth in confidence that occurred,” added Rachael Wall, Hannah’s mom.
Made possible in part through the Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant, parents and teachers saw great gains in reading comprehension and fluency as a result of the play. “It always amazes me how their reading confidence and fluency grows by working on the musical,” said Baker.
“Creative and performing arts are an essential part of a well-rounded education,” chimed Stansbury, “by engaging a child’s brain, imagination, body and emotions, they find confidence, joy, and a really fun form of communication.”
For more information, visit corbininnovate.org.
