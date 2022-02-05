February is National Heart Month
Test Your Heart IQ With Our Heart Health Quiz
“The most powerful way to avoid heart disease is with a habit of daily physical activity and moderating portion sizes with meals,” said Tracy Bruck, EdS,MSN,RN,CHFN, Chest Pain Center/STEMI Coordinator, Heart Failure Educator, Baptist Health Corbin.
Take this quiz to learn more.
True/False: Fiber can lower your risk of heart disease.
True/False: Taking an aspirin a day can help you avoid a heart attack.
True/False: Red wine lowers your risk of heart disease, so even if you’re a nondrinker you should pour a glass.
- True. Dietary fiber comes from grains, fruits, vegetables, beans and legumes that the body can’t fully digest. A fiber-rich lessen the risk of heart disease, so stock up.
- True. Aspirin helps prevent blood clots, which are the cause of most heart attacks. The American Heart Association recommends people who are high risk for heart attacks take a low-dose aspirin daily. (Consult your doctor first.)
- False. Research suggest that red wine may lower the risk of heart disease due to the flavonoids and antioxidants found in grapes. But if you’re not a drinker, don’t start. You get the same benefits by drinking a glass of grape juice or eating grapes.
Learn your heart’s biological age, your risk of heart disease and any harmful risk factors you may face by taking our heart-health assessment at Health Risk Assessments - Baptist Health Corbin
