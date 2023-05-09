CORBIN — Hiking for a Paws program at Knox-Whitley Humane Association brings hikers and dogs who have had a long stay at the shelter together to bring some hope to the dogs who may be mentally shutting down or haven’t responded to shelter life very well.
The Hiking for a Paws program has been spearheaded by Christian Mansfield, a member of the Knox-Whitley Humane Association Board, for a few years now. However, COVID-19 slowed down the program.
Saturday, Christian Mansfield led a team of 12 hikers and five dogs along the Sheltowee Trace Trail trail near Holly Bay for a short hike of 3.4 miles. The season kickoff became the best turnout since the beginning of the pandemic.
This hike was a shorter hike to start the season with. On average, the hikes are six miles and a mix of level of difficulty trails.
Each of the counties that KWHA serves had a dog represented on the trail, including Laurel County which has its shelter temporarily closed.
The animals featured are all up for adoption, well... except for one. Let me explain.
I showed up to the Hiking for a Paws hike to do my job as a journalist; gather information, take photos and possibly get to enjoy some hiking while getting some hours in for work.
The dogs each had a unique personality and were so cute in their own way.
Enderman, who has been the longest resident of the shelter, is a Shepherd mix and already knows how to sit and shake his paw. He loved BBQ-flavored Pringles and was well-behaved.
Tammy, the senior of the group, knows how to tell those around her what she wants and is a great hiking companion. Keely Stewart enjoyed the companionship of Tammy for this first Hiking with a Paws gathering she has participated in.
“Little Tammy was the sweetest and was having a blast as well,” Stewart said. “I can’t wait to do it again and give these babies a day they deserve.”
Hobo was full of energy and wanted to constantly play. He would be a great companion for someone with a large property and active lifestyle.
Elk was the lucky dog who got to hike with the group’s runner, Devonna Maguet. The runner shared this dog would be the perfect companion for a runner considering this dog matched the energy needed for a trail run and stayed on the leash well.
“It’s not only wonderful for the dogs but wonderful for people too,” Maguet said. “I always feel so great after spending time with the fur babies on the trail and at the lake! I had the pleasure of running/walking Elk who absolutely loves life and has so much energy! He stopped every few minutes to give me a hug as we walked the trail as if thanking me. He would be a great dog for a family who like to be active and have fun! It’s a great way for the animals to get exposure as they meet people on the walks. We have even had some adoptions.”
Then there was Dude, a catahoula Leopard dog around a year old who is highly motivated by food and though not led by myself, stayed right by my side.
The Rogers family took turns hiking with Dude. Jessica Rogers shared her experience.
“We had the pleasure of walking Dude, the Catahoula mix. When we got him out at the hiking trail, he was shut down, wouldn’t even move. By the time we got him up and moving with the pack, he was like a completely different dog,” Rogers said. “We consider ourselves very fortunate for being able to participate in this program and getting to know these amazing dogs both at the facility and out on the trail.”
Dude impacted me as well.
We exchanged much love during our rests and when we stopped for lunch overlooking the beautiful lake. I fell in love when he constantly gave me hugs and kisses and I laughed at him constantly begging for food.
I led him back to the trailhead; even with my camera equipment and backpack in tow, I didn’t mind the extra load. I wanted to make the best of the time I had with this special dog who may be at risk to not find a home.
It broke my heart. The entire hike back I kept thinking how I could bring him home with me. At the trailhead, I couldn’t allow myself to let him be driven away in the same crate he came to this hike terrified in and ending the hike with such a lively loving personality.
Turns out he didn’t have to.
He came home with me for a trial run at my home and I will most likely begin the adoption papers this week. Needless to say, my kids fell in love with him too and even my mom is calling Dude the grand pup.
I could share the details of this program with you in many ways but until you experience the magic, you won’t fully understand the impact of this story.
Experience it for yourself.
The Hiking for a Paws club meets an average of twice a month, depending on weather. You can message the KWHA Facebook page for more information or go to the shelter to sign up for the next hike.
Since the program launch in 2019, 3,000 miles have been put under the feet and paws of participants.
Not everyone goes home with a new fur friend but never say never. I did and well we all see how that turned out.
“This program is great for people who like to spend time with dogs but who may not be able to have them due to life circumstances,” Maguet said.
These dogs need a taste of freedom and love.
I promise you will return rejuvenated as well.
Go on a hike and watch yourself fall in love. If you can’t take a fur friend home, you might have just the connection to hook up your new four-legged friend to his new forever home.
