WILLIAMSBURG — Madalyn Sutton is the recipient of the 2023 Mary Mildred Sullivan Award bestowed by University of the Cumberlands. This award honors a female student from the senior class who has made significant contributions to university life while demonstrating outstanding spiritual values.
Madalyn is from Williamsburg. She was a double major in accounting and business administration.
At Cumberlands, Madalyn served as vice president of the Business Club and was a member of Sigma Beta Delta and Sigma Tau Delta.
Madalyn has faithfully served her local community as pianist and a member of the choir at her local church, Goldbug Missionary Baptist Church. At the church, she also taught the Sunday School class for middle schoolers. In addition, Madalyn has served as a volunteer for Baptist Health of Corbin, assisting hospital staff and administration with the onboarding of other volunteers. She currently serves Baptist Health as a volunteer, providing patient care support for clinical healthcare providers.
Madalyn’s future plans include working in tax accounting at FWK & Associates in Lexington. She will begin the MBA Program at Cumberlands and seek her CPA licensure. Ultimately, she wants to continue to serve by providing financial literacy opportunities and teach others about Christ, both at home and abroad.
Congratulations to Madalyn on winning this prestigious award!
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.