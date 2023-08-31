This story deals with suicide. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
CORBIN — In partnership with Liberty House of Worship and Omega House of Worship, Regina Burnette has made it her mission through her new Crown of Thorns Ministry to speak up about suicide and raise awareness to the sad reality that one American dies every 40 minutes die from suicide.
Burnette is passionate about this difficult topic due to three of her family members taking their own life and unfortunately experiencing three failed attempts herself.
She now has a mission to tell others the way out of the dark thoughts.
“They need God. God had to pull me out of that bottomless pit I was spiritually bound in,” Burnette explained. “Because you don’t understand why first of all you weren’t good enough for them (her family members) to stay and so people don’t think about the hurt they leave behind when they take their own life. In reality, they are causing generations of hurt and without God, it’s hard to get through it.”
This is the raw reality of the affects of suicide and Burnette has plans to help change that.
Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., the community can learn on how they can help others struggling with thoughts of suicide, advocate against bullying in youth that leads to young children having these dark thoughts, and more at Nibroc Park with the ministry’s first awareness walk.
Burnette said the two hours will include worship music and a walk from the park down Depot Street to 7th that will loop around to equal less than a mile.
There will be a balloon release of 40 balloons to represent each one who loses their life due to suicide as statistics show.
“We didn’t want to leave out any names that have been lost due to this awful reality,” Burnette said. “Those balloons represent that one our world has lost due to suicide in the past, present and future every 40 minutes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.