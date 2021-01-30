WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President's List automatically make the Dean's List, since the Dean's List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean's List or the President's List, to avoid overlap.)
Of the Cumberlands students who were named to the fall 2020 President's List, the following are from your local area:
Jara Burkhart of London (40741)
Rebecca Carter of East Bernstadt (40729)
Chelsea Caudill of London (40744)
Ashley Cheek of Williamsburg (40769)
Karson Chesnut of London (40744)
Rodgerick Clark of WOOBINE (40771)
Mickayla Coppock of Corbin (40701)
Matthew Creekmore of Corbin (40701)
Sheila Dabney of Williamsburg (40769)
Carrie Davis of Corbin (40701)
Kristin Engle of Barbourville (40906)
Rachel Evans of London (40744)
Wadonna Farmer of Corbin (40702)
Mary Gambrell of Barbourville (40906)
Tristan Gibbs of Corbin (40701)
Samantha Gillis of Williamsburg (40769)
Brett Gross of Corbin (40701)
Elle Hays of London (40741)
Timothy Henson of Manchester (40962)
Ashley Hibbard of Barbourville (40906)
Zachary Hill of Woodbine (40771)
Jordan Hopper of Barbourville (40906)
Haleigh Hopper of Barbourville (40906)
Scotty Hubbard of Corbin (40701)
Jezni Huddleston of Williamsburg (40769)
Kelly Jara of Williamsburg (40769)
Katelynn Johnson of Williamsburg (40769)
Mary Jordan of Barbourville (40906)
John Keck of Corbin (40701)
Sarah Lambdin of Frakes (40940)
Kristen Ledford of Dewitt (40930)
Richard Love of Gray (40734)
Christa Mains of London (40741)
Tasha Mason of London (40744)
Ida Mason of Barbourville (40906)
Kaylee Mathis of Manchester (40962)
Joshua May of Barbourville (40906)
Samuel McCullah of Williamsburg (40769)
Sarah McIntosh of East Bernstadt (40729)
Matthew McNew of Lily (40740)
John Mcvey of Corbin (40701)
Eva Meyer of London (40741)
Anthony Miller of Lily (40740)
Kristin Mitchell of Corbin (40701)
Martin Muller of Williamsburg (40769)
Ashley Nantz of Corbin (40701)
Brooke Napier of Artemus (40903)
Hollie Napier of East Bernstadt (40729)
Alexis Napier of Corbin (40701)
Stephanie Newman of Rockholds (40759)
Tommaso Ogliari of Williamsburg (40769)
Destini Parks of Corbin (40701)
Nidhi Patel of Corbin (40701)
Sydney Prakash of Williamsburg (40769)
Miguel Reis of Williamsburg (40769)
Daniel Ruiz Ramis of Williamsburg (40769)
Devyn Sams of Corbin (40701)
Abigail Sharp of Gray (40734)
Lindsey Shope of Williamsburg (40769)
Hope Siler of Corbin (40701)
Caleb Siler of Corbin (40701)
Bradley Simpson of Barbourville (40906)
Beverly Smith of East Bernstadt (40729)
Megan Smith of Williamsburg (40769)
Deanna Spurlock of Manchester (40962)
Sharon Strange of Corbin (40701)
Madalyn Sutton of Williamsburg (40769)
Rebecca Tracey of Williamsburg (40769)
Rayla Turner of East Bernstadt (40729)
Laura Vogt of Williamsburg (40769)
John Whitaker of London (40744)
Sydney White of Williamsburg (40701)
Jessica White of Corbin (40701)
University of the Cumberlands is the largest and most affordable private university in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
