WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands congratulates all its newest graduates!
The following students from this area completed an undergraduate or graduate degree at Cumberlands this spring:
Barbourville
Kayla Messer, Vitoria Oliveira, Natasha Smith, Sarah Doyle, Ethan Phipps, Mary Gambrell, William Barnhill, Kathy Olmstead, Taylon Barnhill, Tessa Terrell
London
Jonathan Carmack, Rhyana Welch, Ethan Worley, Austin Paul, Anna Harp, Jeremy Davis, Sydney Reed, Jacob Doughty, Makella Hylton, Olivia Williams, Madison Smith, Emily Davenport, Tessa King, Robi Burkey, Cassidy Howard, Zachary Madden, Alexis Napier, Kelli Caldwell, Jowana Jackson, Emily Bowling, Sarah Adams, Rachel DeLorenzo, Courtney Haney, Jillian Philpot, Kayla Fields, Mahala Watts, Jordan Burkhart, Samantha Barrett, Kaylee Fleming, Jordan Johnson, Courtney Jackson, Terra Baker, David Oliver, Jami Coats, Kailyn Barnett, Jonah Osborne, Brianna Williams, Cierra Stivers, Elaina McPhetridge, Meghan Walters, Kelsey Dezarn, Shannon Ballard, Patricia Stewart, Matthew Burns, Laura Robbins, Richard Boothe
Corbin
Brittany Weinheimer, Tori Cope, Rachel Humfleet, Jacob Coppock, Carissa Fitchpatrick, Charles Parrett, Armando Cima, Britnee Barnett, Emily Foster, Jasmine Miracle, Linda Chen, Morgan Hopper, Morgan Woods, Rebekah Nelson, Sadie Wilson, Breanna Bennett, Freedom Mills, Mariah Anders, Grace Scott, Devin Bowling, Curtis Summars, Makayla Claxton, Lauren Hubbs, Yansong Wu, Shelby Engle, Sarah Logan, Nathanael Smith, Dalton Jones, Chloe Gibbs, Denisha Patel, Nidhi Patel, Brayli Warren, Rachel Wilson, Bobby Sinclair, Janie Keith, Kenzie Lacefield, Elisabeth Teague, Brandon Meadors, Clarissa Helton, Angel Mason, Bryan Juarez, Brittany Baker, Amanda Smith, Grant Jorjani, Lauren Blackburn, Christian Carpenter, Casie McBurney, David Fitchpatrick, Chandler Powell, Sarah Elliott, Jessica Bray, Amber Bingham, Maci Morris, Shaunnah Sizemore, Amanda Walden, Lauren Fazenbaker, Bethany Pastore, Ericka Noe, Autum Ford, Carla Miniet, Catelin Ball, Serenity Barton, Holly Fleenor, Jessica Keith, Mable Monhollen
Williamsburg
Cathy Hays, Brandon Lawson, Christopher O’Dell, Brandi Rhoades, Amanda Baker, Jonathan Wren, Ashley Partin, Jared Kilgore, Bradley Faulkner, Chasity Cortez, Lane Sears, Meleah Rains, Molly Malone, Sydney Prakash, Kathryn Hunter, Aaron Jones, Kiara Abanto, Kevin Nerger, Erin Baker, Brooklyn Smith, Laura Navajas Marin, Seleem Mohamad Salleh, Savanna Sizemore, Hannah Conway, Emilee Prewitt, Hannah Rains, Cassie Partin, Vanessa Black, Rusty Faulkner, Mattis Le Montagner, Slaht Hunter, Connie Patterson, Nathan de Souza, Rebekah Hutton, Hrannar Magnusson, Natalie Rector, Daniel Ruiz Ramis, Madalyn Sutton, Laura Vogt, Amanda Walker, Cailee Owens, Hannah Tan, Kendra Shupe, Jeffrey Carr, Ashley Knapp, Satsuki Mitani, Charlie Friedenreich, Ricardo Lopes De Matos, Alexander Miller, Shelly Hinkle, Morgan Moses, Kendall Imhoff, Matthew Brown, Victoria Murray, Donovan Fields, Taylor Hale, Joseph Thomas, Mikaela Fros, Gilbert Green, Jamie Barnes, Rebecca Saylor, Jordan Marie Nicholson, Benjamin Hale, Jullia Morris, Kirsten Skidmore, Luis Fernando Ruiz Recuero, Devin Jones, Christian De La Fuente Nodado, Alba Lorca Chaves, Rafael Cristiano Moraes De Carvalho Machado Reis, Brenna Grove, Ainhoa Camara Vicente, Kevin Perez, Alia El Ebiary, Cassidy Patrick, Andre Silva
Rockholds
Tammy Hopkins, Bethany Hayes, Joshue Vanover, Alan Floyd
Lily
Dwalenna Stepp, Stephanie Cox
Manchester
Kimberlyn Mills, Andrew Schultz, Loretta Smallwood, Krystal Bowling, Shelby Hatfield, Alexandra Smith, Diana-Rae Davis, Michael Sizemore, Kaitlyn Jackson
Cannon
Danielle Hampshire, Diana Mills
Frakes
Ashley Bray
East Bernstadt
Jamie Messer, Jacob Lowery, Hillary Shepherd, Megan McWhorter
Gray
Debra Callebs, Justin Matlock
Girdler
Jennifer Smith
Woodbine
Chloe Fisher
Bimble
Breanna Cecil, Kara Thompson
Artemus
Alva Taylor, Kammey Powers
Keavy
Stephanie Ball, Tiffany Hamblin
Woollum
Madison Smith
Hinkle
Evan Lay
Flat Lick
Ashton Wagers
Lancaster
Casey Konz.
It was another joyful graduation weekend at University of the Cumberlands as the campus hosted annual commencement ceremonies.
More than 2,100 graduates celebrated the completion of their undergraduate or graduate degrees from Cumberlands this spring. Many graduates attended commencement ceremonies in person on the university’s Williamsburg campus the first weekend in May to celebrate their accomplishments.
“Graduates, today marks a significant milestone in your lives,” said Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, university president, during the ceremonies. “You have persevered through years of hard work and dedication and now stand here, ready to take on the world. I am honored to congratulate each and every one of you on your outstanding achievements.”
President Cockrum offered heartfelt advice to the newest graduates — in short, to dream big, work hard, make mistakes, and always be kind. He said those were the lessons that have gotten him through his life and made all the difference and encouraged graduates to try it for themselves.
The Class of 2023 from University of the Cumberlands hailed from all 50 states and territories — as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam — and from 21 countries around the world. Many diverse cultures, languages, and backgrounds were represented in the graduating class, all sharing a universal commitment to education and determination to succeed.
Of the Class of 2023 undergraduate students, 134 earned Latin honors of Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, or Summa Cum Laude. A Cum Laude Latin honor denotes students earned a cumulative GPA of 3.70 to 3.84 , Magna Cum Laude denotes a cumulative GPA of 3.85 to 3.94, and Summa Cum Laude denotes a cumulative GPA of 3.95 to 4.0.)
On-campus undergraduates who completed 96 hours of coursework (with a minimum of 48 hours obtained at Cumberlands), who maintained a 3.75 cumulative GPA or higher with at least a 3.50 GPA for their first 48 credit hours of college classes, and who have no incomplete courses (barring ongoing Presidential Scholar research) are designated J.T. Vallandingham Scholars by University of the Cumberlands. It is the highest academic honor bestowed by the university. Of the Class of 2023, 308 were named J.T. Vallandingham Scholars.
While academics are important, college is about more than grades. Among other values, Cumberlands emphasizes the importance of community service. The on-campus undergraduate Class of 2023 performed 42,085 hours of community service during their college career. That equals 5,621 eight-hour work days, or 1,052 40-hour work weeks.
Moreover, Cumberlands designates as “Hutton Scholars” the graduates who have served their respective communities for 200 or more hours during their college career. Of the on-campus undergraduate Class of 2023, 80 students were named Hutton Scholars.
Several local graduates won campus awards this year as well, including:
• Madalyn Sutton, Mary Mildred Sullivan Award
• Alexandra Miller, Presidential Scholar — Psychology
• Kathryn (Hunter) Couch, Presidential Scholar — Chemistry
Congratulations to all graduates, award winners, and Presidential Scholars!
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
