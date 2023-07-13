CORBIN — We’re less than a month away from the 71st NIBROC, and the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is whetting our appetite’s for the city’s signature festival by announcing this year’s musical entertainment.
Slated for August 10-12, the musical lineup kicks off Thursday, August 10, with married duo Tim and Taylor Gore.
Tim grew up in Corbin and moved to Tennessee right after graduating from the University of Kentucky.
Tim & Taylor formed in 2014, married in 2021, and have released many music videos, singles, and albums. The couple has worked with many Grammy award-winning producers and #1 hit songwriters in all the years they have been in Nashville.
They are currently playing over 200 shows a year all around the country and have released their new single “Asking for a Friend.”
Friday’s show kicks off with Williamsburg-based Paint Creek — an up-and-coming country band started by brothers Eric and Alec Poore in the fall of 2020.
The Poore brothers are joined by close friends Blake Phelps, Connor Wilson, and Justin Conn. Paint Creek secured a 2022 nomination for Lexington’s ABC 36 News Viewer’s Choice Award for Best Music Act as well as a 2023 nomination for Country Act of the Year at the 9th Annual Lexington Music Awards.
Following Paint Creek is Band of Heathens, an Austin-based group specializing in rootsy guitar rock.
After almost 20 years on the road, the domestic solitude of lockdown led to new sources of inspiration for the musicians — evidenced by their ninth studio album “Simple Things.”
From day one, The Band of Heathens have remained proudly, fiercely independent—turning down label offers, maintaining complete ownership of their catalog, building their audience one show at a time.
“There’s a survivor’s spirit within this band that we’ve had from the first record,” guitarist-vocalist Gordy Quist stated. “I see a lot of artists out there screaming, ‘Hey, we’re outlaws, we’re independent!’ and they’re signed to a subsidiary of a major label and live completely within that model. Now we don’t necessarily go around waving that outlaw flag in everybody’s face, but I truly feel we’ve been the ultimate indie band for 17 years. We’ve always been living outside the lines, industry-wise, and that spirit helped us during this time when it was all taken away from us.”
With Simple Things, they extend this achievement—creatively, personally, and practically—in the face of a challenging and turbulent landscape in music and beyond.
“We’ve been able to grow with each record,” added guitarist-vocalist Ed Jurdi, “all the while doing exactly what we wanted to do—which, believe me, has not always been the best thing for our career or commercial success.… That was the whole thing to us, the idea of being in a rock and roll band is freedom, right? We grew up with icons and heroes that not only represented music, but a lifestyle, an attitude, and a way of doing things. Those ideas molded us in our youth and we’ve carried them with us ever since.”
Saturday night, NIBROC wraps up with performances from the Bucktown All-Stars and Paul Thorn.
A true New Orleans party is the best way to describe the scene when The Bucktown All-Stars take the stage. For the past 26 years, the band has performed a mix of rock, soul, funk, R&B and legendary New Orleans classics. Unleashing its high-energy mix of second line funk and Motown soul—the necessary ingredients to entertain the room full of hip-shaking fans — the All-Stars’ infectious onstage chemistry has added a true Crescent City flavor to festivals, nightclubs, and special events across the Gulf South.
The band has been the recipient of numerous accolades and awards, including several Gambit Reader’s Choice (1999, 2001, 2006) and Offbeat Best of the Beat (2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015) awards, as well as having been named New Orleans Favorite Local Band in 2000 and 2009 by the readers of New Orleans Magazine and in 2009 by the readers of Jefferson Life Magazine.
The band has also appeared at every major festival in the Gulf South, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, French Quarter Festival, Gretna Fest, Biloxi Seafood Festival, Wednesday at the Square, Baton Rouge’s Earth Fest, Endymion’s Extravaganza, Samedi Gras, as well as many other regional festivals.
The guys in the Bucktown All-Stars pride themselves on “bringing their A game” to every performance, whether it’s a wedding reception, a Mardi Gras ball, a convention, a fundraiser or an outdoor festival like NIBROC. The members of the band bring a ton of talent and years of experience to live performance and entertaining the audience.
Finally, Paul Thorn will showcase not only his chops as a singer-songwriter but as a pitch-perfect improv comic. No two Thorn performances are alike.
In contrast with earlier work that riffed on short-term love affairs, as well as “kissing the right one good-bye,” the writing on Thorn’s latest release, “Never Too Late To Call” features music from a man who is with the “right one” and is happy to be there.
This offering, seven years in the making, features all original material — some songs written by Thorn, others co-written with his friend and longtime manager Billy Maddox. The CD was produced and engineered by Grammy winning Matt Ross-Spang.
The music starts at 7:30 p.m each night.
