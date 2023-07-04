CORBIN — Corbin’s business community is growing which means local businesses are expanding. Southeast Kentucky Audiology celebrated a grand reopening with a new space ready to take on the latest needs of the medical industry concerning the ears.
Dr. Liz Rogers has been an audiologist since 2012 and saw the need to bring her passion to help others and her love for the treatment of the ears to the Corbin area.
She saw the need when she practiced in Lexington and many of her patients were coming from the Tri-County area.
When she bought the practice from founder Dr. Angela Morris in 2014, Rogers made sure she was able to care for hearing patients but her practice has continued to expand to include other services.
These include: hearing evaluations, cochlear implants, earwax removal and a 3D scanner for custom pieces that is the only one in the state.
“Whether it be custom pieces for the hearing aid, musicians’ ear monitors or protection for those who work in noisy environments, we can make almost anything that is for your ears,” Rogers said.
Additionally, Dr. Rogers has added a balance lab to her facility.
“The ears, eyes and feet work together,” Rogers said. “When the ears are not working properly, it can make you feel dizzy to the point of being sick.”
One of her goals was to work with primary caregivers in the community to help them treat their patients’ dizziness problems from every angle.
Have moisture in your phone from dropping it in water? Are your AirPods not sounding so great? This new business provides a service for anyone. You don’t have to have a medical need but you do need to pay out of pocket.
The special box — a redux dryer — draws out the moisture in the phone (or ear buds) safely.
“You would be surprised the moisture that gathers from working out with your ear buds in,” Rogers said. “We really want the community to know we can help dry out their technology and that includes hearing aids.”
Two exciting things have recently occurred concerning the care of the ears in the medical field. Rogers shared how they may impact locals.
“Kentucky just passed a law this year that those with Medicaid will now be able to have hearing aids covered for adults,” Rogers said.
They expect to see more patients now that hearing aids have become more accessible for many in Kentucky
Additionally, a new 20-year medical study released their findings concerning hearing problems and dementia in June, just in time for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.
The study found that untreated hearing loss was the biggest modifiable risk factor for dementia.
“I want to make it clear that it doesn’t mean if you have hearing loss, you will get dementia,” Dr. Rogers explained.
When a person cannot hear, they have to put pressure on the brain which can speed up the process of dementia. Also, when one routinely cannot hear properly, trends show people tend to isolate which is bad for mental health and brain health.
This study could mean more people will be seeking Southeast Kentucky Audiology’s services to help relieve stress on the brain.
“One of the main reasons why we do what we do here is so our patients do not have to travel for excellent care,” Dr. Rogers said. “We try to do everything we can to make it cost effective.”
If you have a hard time understanding people when they talk, everyone around you tells you the TV is too loud when you watch, or if you have extreme dizzy problems; it could mean you have a hearing issue that needs to be addressed, according to Rogers.
They serve all ages and Dr. Rogers is a mother who knows how to work with children from experience.
If you have questions, you can find Southeast Kentucky Audiology on social media or call them at 606-528-9993.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.