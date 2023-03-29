LYNN CAMP — On Wednesday, March 22, Tommy Bargo from the Soil Conservation Board presented a check for $1,200 to the Lynn Camp FFA Program.
Bargo and the Soil Conservation District donated the funds to the program, sponsored by Dustin Johnson, to cover expenses for competitions and visits to other agriculture-related events.
The goal of the Soil Conservation Board is to further the growth and achievements of Lynn Camp’s successful agriculture department.
Bargo said of the group, “I am very proud of the Lynn Camp FFA program. This group of young men and women is the future of agriculture in our area. Without them, where would we be? When you see one of them, thank and encourage them to keep doing what they’re doing.”
Superintendent Jeremy Ledford presented Bargo and Soil Conservation District with a certificate of appreciation.
“We are incredibly grateful and appreciative of the Knox County Soil Conservation District,” Johnson said. “Their generosity helps to alleviate the financial stress off of students and allow them to attend regional FFA competitions and events, officer leadership training, agriculture experience trips and more.”
Ariana Pennington, FFA President, added, “My fellow members and I are forever grateful for the continued support that the conservation district lends to our Lynn Camp agriculture department year after year.”
“Thank you to the soil conservation district for all of their continued support without them we couldn’t do what we do,” FFA Vice-President Isaac Brock said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.