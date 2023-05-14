Students at Corbin School of Innovation have been busy this spring in preparation for their first-ever Makers Market event coming up on Monday, May 15, from 4-6 p.m.
This student-led, project- based approach to the Montessori philosophy’s school-based business model aims to have, “Something for everyone,” said middle school teacher Rachel Johnson.
“Students have been learning about marketing, hospitality and tourism throughout the year,” she continued. “This culminating project features student choice and creativity with a variety of items to check out.”
With handcrafted items, potted vegetables and flowers, baby chicks, and much more, students in grades 3-12 are proud to showcase what they have learned and made.
During a unit on pollinators, Connor, a 5th grade student shared, “I am overcoming my fear of bees!” and his bee-friendly seed bombs are sure to go fast.
Phoebe Rose, a high school student shared, “I discovered a love for crocheting during this project. I can’t wait to share my creations with others.”
Corbin School of Innovation is located at 800 S. Kentucky Ave. For further information, call 606-689-6629.
