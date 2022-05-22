MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
Matthew Hensley of Corbin (40701)
James Cheek of London (40741)
Steven Hirsch of London (40741)
Jessica Rastelli of Williamsburg (40769)
Christian French of Gray (40734)
Kayla Kersey of Corbin (40701)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.