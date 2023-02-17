GREENVILLE, S.C. — Stephen Smith of Barbourville, earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Smith’s parents and/or guardians are Dr. Edwin E. Smith and Dr. Stephanie Smith.
Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,700 students in Greenville, South Carolina. The university is noted for its rigorous academic program and strong faculty, and its 750-acre campus is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful in the nation.
At the heart of the university’s academic experience is The Furman Advantage, a strategic plan that combines learning with immersive experiences outside the classroom, creating a personalized pathway that prepares students for lives of purpose, successful careers and community benefit. Learn more at www.furman.edu/furman-advantage/.
