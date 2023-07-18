WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Fair grounds was buzzing with excitement last week. The annual demolition derby was one attraction which brought participants and community together for a substantial crowd-pleaser on Thursday evening.
Local participants brought in their demolition derby scrap cars to battle it out at the Whitley County Fair mud pit.
Competitors both new to the demo-derby sport and veteran Whitley County Fair derby participants lined up and expressed their thoughts on the event before heading into the pit on Thursday.
Montana Sparks was a first-time competitor this year.
“This is something I worked together to have some fun tonight,” Sparks said. “People are definitely having fun. I am excited to be here.”
Daniel String tried his luck last year and had no luck but was back for more of the fun.
“I’m excited to be back,” String said.
Josh Gibson also came back for a second round after last year.
“The derby is fun to watch for everyone and it sure is fun to do yourself,” Gibson said.
After an evening of smashing, crashing and wreckage two were left for the smaller class. Derrick Shelton and Tony Lawson who were high school buddies back in the day.
Lawson and Shelton split the $500 cash prize ending the battle with a friendly hug.
The winners mentioned it felt like old times.
“We graduated school together,” Lawson said.
The now older school buddies are both from Whitley County.
“I don’t mind splitting it with Lawson; we are both here to have fun,” Shelton said. “I wouldn’t want to battle it out with anybody else.”
James Worley also walked away with a thrill and a win in the heavier class.
“This is the first time for me in the big class,” Worley said before the battle began. “We are going to go with it and see what happens.”
Little did he know he would become the Whitley County Fair Big Class Demo Derby champion.
The local area fire departments and Whitley County EMS were ready to respond to any injuries or fires but the event proved to end with no injuries or safety concerns.
