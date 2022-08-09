BARBOURVILLE — A local elementary school can start the new school year with a new rallying point.
Alvin and Jenny Hubbard of Hubbard’s Cabins LLC in Barbourville, donated last week to GR Hampton Elementary School a custom-made cougar statue to match the school’s mascot.
Principal Sabrina King said, “We are honored that Jenny and Alvin Hubbard with Hubbard’s Cabins chose to make this donation. This is our first Cougar statue, representing our school, staff, and students. It’s so rewarding to have strong support from our community and our families.”
With school starting next week, the principal and staff are excited to show off their new addition. In an interview with the Times-Tribune, Alvin Hubbard said, “GR Hampton is where I went to school. My wife, Jenny, and I are happy to be able to give back as community partners, and as parents. We love helping in any way that is needed. I think the mascot statue is the perfect addition to our school. Go Cougars!”
Principal King added, “Jenny and Alvin’s children attend school here and they are very active in helping. They are always willing to volunteer their time and help fund events for our students. This is just one of the many examples of how they help our school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.