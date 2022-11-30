BARBOURVILLE — It’s that time of the year again, Christmas is upon us!
Sally Gap Pumpkin Patch along with Barbourville Tourism is hosting the second annual “Sleigh Bells Ring” and “Santa’s Workshop.”
“Sleigh Bells Ring” takes you in a horse-drawn carriage throughout the town of Barbourville. While you wait for your carriage ride, you can visit “Santa’s Workshop” and have fun decorating ornaments or cookies with hot chocolate.
There will also be train rides this year, as well.
Don’t forget to get your picture taken with Santa while you are there; the Grinch is likely to make an appearance too.
Sleigh Bells Ring and Santa’s Workshop are being presented by Sally Gap Farms. This family event is located at the Barbourville Tourism Center at 117 High Street and will occur every Friday and Saturday night until December 17. Carriage rides depart every 15 minutes. You can call (606) 524-4722 to reserve a ride.
Carriage rides are $25 for a group of six people. Cookie decorating and hot chocolate is $5, s’mores kit is $3, which you can make over the fire pits in the backyard of the tourism center. Ornament making is $5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.