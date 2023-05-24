CORBIN — Last Wednesday, Baptist Health Corbin hosted May’s Living in the New Norm — the monthly lunch and learn series held at the Corbin Public Library.
This month’s focus was on sun exposure and the importance of protecting the skin to prevent melanoma and other skin cancers.
This event gave an opportunity to those in attendance to view their skin in a new light.
The machine brought to the event allows an individual to put their face inside and see damage their skin has that cannot be seen by the naked eye.
If your skin glowed purple it meant that you had dry skin. If part of your skin glowed white it was a blemish or dry skin and most importantly sun damage showed up as brown spots.
This machine was provided by Baptist Health Corbin and PharmD to provide awareness to the importance of protecting your skin due to the damage caused each time your skin has overexposure to the sun even if it is not visibly seen for years to come.
In a discussion among a table of attendees the women said they enjoyed the event, which they found informative and surprising.
The women discussed what they could do to help repair their skin and protect their skin from the sun.
In 1950, one in 1,500 people would develop melanoma. Now, that statistic is on the rise at one in 50 in the Caucasian population.
You can get sun damage even through windows and the peak hours of the sun to avoid are 10 a.m. to 4p.m.
It is also important to reapply sunscreen every two hours and use SPF 30 or higher to get the best sun protection.
Many people see melanoma as a cosmetic issue not a medical issue due to the signs of the cancer appearing in moles and deformities.
However, all skin cancers should be considered a medical issue because all forms of cancer can be life threatening due to the cancer possibly affecting other organs in the body.
As we head into the summer months that bring the outdoor lake activities this season remember to bring that SPF 30 sunscreen, reapply and seek shade during the peak hours of the sun.
June 21 will be the next lunch and learn about social security and medicare at the Corbin library.
