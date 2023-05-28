WILLIAMSBURG — Abigail Sharp of Gray was recently inducted into the Sigma Pi Sigma National Honor Society. The induction ceremony was hosted on University of the Cumberlands’ campus.
The UC Chapter inducted three new members: Ms. Sydney Faith Dalton — Junior Pre-engineering student; Ms. Abigail Lynne Sharp — Senior Physics Major and Mathematics Major; and Ms. Abigail Sparkman — Senior Mathematics Major and Physics Minor.
Members elected officers for the 2023-2024 academic year are as follows: Ms. Abigail Sharp, president; Ms. Abigail Sparkman, vice president.
Sigma Pi Sigma is the national physics honor society with chapters at colleges and universities of recognized standing that offer a strong physics major. Students elected to membership must attain high standards of general scholarship and outstanding achievement in physics. Founded in 1921, Sigma Pi Sigma is an affiliated society of the American Institute of Physics and the American Association for the Advancement of Science and is also a member of the Association of College Honor Societies. University of the Cumberlands’ Chapter was installed as the 469th chapter in May 1998.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.