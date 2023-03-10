List of participants:
Bubby’s BBQ
(606) 258-9070
2700 Cumberland Falls Highway
Owner: Mark Shepherd
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday closed
Dish: BBQ Burger
Burger topped with bacon, pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw on a sesame bun served with fries and a drink
Cost: $9.99
Scully’s Restaurant and Bar
606-280-4100
306 S. Main St
Owners: Karen and Chuck Hill
Hours: Tuesday 5-9 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Dish: Crispy Fish Tacos
Price: $11
the Depot on Main
606-523-1117
101 N. Main St
Owner: Lisa Cradic
Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday closed
Dish: 6oz Filet and Crab Cake Florentine served with Garlic Roasted Mashed Potatoes
Cost: $34.99
Seasons restaurant
606-528-1298
313 S. Main St
Owner: Jason Mathews
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Saturday 5-9 p.m.; Sunday and Monday closed
Dish: Alfredo 1 of 3 ways
Plain — $11.99
Grilled Chicken — $15.99
Shrimp — $18.99
the Wrigley Taproom & Eatery
606-261-7344
207 S. Main St
Owner: Kristin Smith
Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Monday and Sunday closed
Dish: 3 Cheese Mac
Price: $12
Old Town Grill
14569 US-25E Scenic (Trademart Center)
Phone: 606-523-5515
Owner: Mike & Matt Caffrey
Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Dish: Sinful Tilapia- Grilled Tilapia served over wild rice smothered with our Famous Sinful sauce served with two sides for $12.99
We will be featuring a wine too: Jawbreaker Cabernet sauvignon NV $5 per glass
Price: $12.99
The Icehouse
899 Hwy 26
Phone: 606-261-7588
Owner: Samantha Kitchen Manager: Amy
Hours: Monday closed; Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. and 4-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. — 1 a.m.; Sunday 4-11 p.m.
Dish: Shrimp Alfredo
Price: $12
Sweeties Ice Cream & Mini Doughnuts
315 N Main Street
606-261-7322
Owner — Jim Bruso
Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Dish: Charcuterie Board
• 1 scoop of Fat Elvis, This just got serious and Zanibar (Or chose you own flavors)
• Served with fresh sliced strawberries, pineapples and bananas
• Rainbow sprinkles and chopped nuts served in a bowl
• Whipped cream throughout the board topped with 4 cherries
• Note: Can be served with or without chocolate sauce
Price: $9.95
Folktale Coffee & Bakehouse
300 S Main St.
(606) 521-8663
Owner: DJ Allen
Hours: Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.; Friday 7 a.m. — 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. — 8 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Dish: Bahn Mi Sandwich
Pork, pickled carrots, spicy mayonnaise, watermelon radish, and cilantro on a house-made French banquette
Price: $9
Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant
1885 Cumberland Falls Highway
(606) 528-3034
Owners — Orlando and Angel 606-224-2889 (Angel)
Hours: Monday — Thursday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Dish: Sampler Platter
A combination of loaded potato skins, chicken wings, chicken quesadilla and onion straws served with dipping sauces
Price: $10.99
Si Senor Mexican Restaurant
1600 S Main Street
606-261-7170
Owner: Imer
Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — midnight; Sunday 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Dish: Chilaquiles Si Senor
A combination of Tortillas cut into quarters and lightly fried, green or red salsa, pulled chicken, cheese, refried beans, scrambled eggs
Price: $10.50
