List of participants:

Bubby’s BBQ

(606) 258-9070

2700 Cumberland Falls Highway

Owner: Mark Shepherd

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday closed

Dish: BBQ Burger

Burger topped with bacon, pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw on a sesame bun served with fries and a drink

Cost: $9.99

Scully’s Restaurant and Bar

606-280-4100

306 S. Main St

Owners: Karen and Chuck Hill

Hours: Tuesday 5-9 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Dish: Crispy Fish Tacos

Price: $11

the Depot on Main

606-523-1117

101 N. Main St

Owner: Lisa Cradic

Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday closed

Dish: 6oz Filet and Crab Cake Florentine served with Garlic Roasted Mashed Potatoes

Cost: $34.99

Seasons restaurant

606-528-1298

313 S. Main St

Owner: Jason Mathews

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Saturday 5-9 p.m.; Sunday and Monday closed

Dish: Alfredo 1 of 3 ways

Plain — $11.99

Grilled Chicken — $15.99

Shrimp — $18.99

the Wrigley Taproom & Eatery

606-261-7344

207 S. Main St

Owner: Kristin Smith

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Monday and Sunday closed

Dish: 3 Cheese Mac

Price: $12

Old Town Grill

14569 US-25E Scenic (Trademart Center)

Phone: 606-523-5515

Owner: Mike & Matt Caffrey

Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Dish: Sinful Tilapia- Grilled Tilapia served over wild rice smothered with our Famous Sinful sauce served with two sides for $12.99

We will be featuring a wine too: Jawbreaker Cabernet sauvignon NV $5 per glass

Price: $12.99

The Icehouse

899 Hwy 26

Phone: 606-261-7588

Owner: Samantha Kitchen Manager: Amy

Hours: Monday closed; Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. and 4-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. — 1 a.m.; Sunday 4-11 p.m.

Dish: Shrimp Alfredo

Price: $12

Sweeties Ice Cream & Mini Doughnuts

315 N Main Street

606-261-7322

Owner — Jim Bruso

Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Dish: Charcuterie Board

• 1 scoop of Fat Elvis, This just got serious and Zanibar (Or chose you own flavors)

• Served with fresh sliced strawberries, pineapples and bananas

• Rainbow sprinkles and chopped nuts served in a bowl

• Whipped cream throughout the board topped with 4 cherries

• Note: Can be served with or without chocolate sauce

Price: $9.95

Folktale Coffee & Bakehouse

300 S Main St.

(606) 521-8663

Owner: DJ Allen

Hours: Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.; Friday 7 a.m. — 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. — 8 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Dish: Bahn Mi Sandwich

Pork, pickled carrots, spicy mayonnaise, watermelon radish, and cilantro on a house-made French banquette

Price: $9

Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant

1885 Cumberland Falls Highway

(606) 528-3034

Owners — Orlando and Angel 606-224-2889 (Angel)

Hours: Monday — Thursday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.; Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Dish: Sampler Platter

A combination of loaded potato skins, chicken wings, chicken quesadilla and onion straws served with dipping sauces

Price: $10.99

Si Senor Mexican Restaurant

1600 S Main Street

606-261-7170

Owner: Imer

Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. — midnight; Sunday 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Dish: Chilaquiles Si Senor

A combination of Tortillas cut into quarters and lightly fried, green or red salsa, pulled chicken, cheese, refried beans, scrambled eggs

Price: $10.50

