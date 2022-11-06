CORBIN — Over the summer break, several of the instructional classrooms at the Corbin School of Innovation were upgraded to an electronic door locking system which requires a magnetized keycard to enter and automatically locks when closed. This reduces the chance of an unauthorized entry.
After the successful implementation, additional locks were authorized and are being installed this week. After which, all the instructional classrooms will be secured with this new locking system.
Additionally, work was recently completed on updating and expanding the student bathrooms at the SOI.
“As the size of our student population increases,” Mark Daniels, Principal of the Corbin School of Innovation, said, “we have to update and expand much as we are able to, so to better fit their needs.”
If you would like more information about the Corbin School of Innovation, call 606-215-2186 or visit www.corbininnovate.org.
