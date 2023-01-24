CORBIN — As part of the newly commenced road construction project on Cumberland Falls Highway (US 25), the entrance to Corbin Center Drive from Bacon Creek Road will be closed for the next few months.
To access The Corbin Center and The Arena, please turn onto Corbin Center Drive from Cumberland Falls Highway, between Speedway and Applebee’s. Please exit the same way.
There will be no through traffic access onto Bacon Creek Road from Corbin Center Drive at any time during this phase of road construction.
