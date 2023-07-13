CORBIN — Dr. Carey Castle, president and CEO of Somerset Community College, addressed the local business community at Tuesday’s Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on the benefits of integrating SCC into the workforce business training marketplace that can help Tri-County communities grow.
Castle began by explaining what the two-year community college system looks like in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
“I believe we have made huge strides towards commonwealth success,” Castle said.
One way the Kentucky Community Technical College system does that is making sure every student in the state is close enough to a KCTCS college where they have a chance to succeed.
Statistics show that KCTCS has had the largest enrollment in the state with 101,000 students in the last academic year.
KCTCS students are not only attending classes in the system but they are earning credits toward their goals.
According to Dr. Castle, SCC has the lowest tuition of any postsecondary institution in the state at about half the cost, with 66 percent of their students paid nothing for tuition due to financial aid of some type.
Many students will get up to half price off tuition for two years when they transfer to an institution within the region with an Associate degree to pursue a four-year degree.
Castle explains that two-year colleges have one mission in Kentucky: “To enhance the quality of life and economic mentality of the commonwealth by serving as the primary provider of college and career readiness, transfer education, workforce education and training.”
The workforce program is a unique opportunity for manufacturers like Firestone in Williamsburg to have their production workers trained to a higher level while working in the industry. These skilled workers who complete the program almost always grow into a more productive and skilled worker in maintenance and make more money.
Alesa Johnson, Vice President of Work Force Solutions at SCC, spoke briefly on this unique program.
“Over the course of five semesters of Fall Spring and Summer and then Fall and Spring again, in 22 months, they can come out with their associate of applied science in industrial maintenance technology with an advanced manufacturing technician track,” Johnson explained.
The workforce solution program was developed in Kentucky and has grown in popularity over the past few years.
“The program was developed by Toyota in Georgetown with our sister college there and is now spread nationwide,” Johnson said.
KCTCS has graduated 14,500 people with over 30,000 target industry credentials which is important to the businesses in Kentucky.
Those students, employees and alumni contribute about $3.5 billion to the Kentucky economy.
“Yet we don’t have a football or basketball team,” Castle joked. “That’s ok because our mission is not about that. We don’t have dormitories either. Remember our focus is on the communities; it’s in our name.”
Castle explained that SCC system has a lot to offer the region.
Through programs like Kentucky FAME (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education) and workforce solutions, the business community can benefit from having a two-year institution so accessible.
The college was stated to have about 60 percent of students enrolled as part time.
“We understand that students have other lives, that things happen outside of school, that they are supporting, kids or just trying to make ends meet,” Dr. Castle said.
SCC tries to help students with non-academic barriers through programs like tutoring, child care and someone to talk to about their lives when they need help to get through it.
The demand for CTE (career and technical education) and health students is higher than ever.
“The graduates we produce will not meet the needs of this region nor your businesses and we will continue to recruit,” Castle said.
The truth about two-year colleges and their reputation might surprise you. Firstly, SCC has the same requirements as universities.
“Our instructors must be qualified in the same level and classes must meet the same criteria,” Castle said.
Aviation and maintenance, physical therapy assistant, lineman training and advanced manufacturing are areas SCC prides themselves in educating Kentuckians in.
However, SCC offers many other classes, degrees, certificates and technical programs.
“With 36 programs and multiple degrees, diplomas and certificates, chances are we have what a student or organization is looking for,” Castle said.
According to Castle, $4,465 a year tuition saves students money at nearly half the cost, and 73 percent of their 2021 graduates earned their degree or certification with no student loans.
Not everyone needs a four-year education to succeed, but those who go higher in education will make more money.
Community college is college work.
“We know that the business and industries we serve are going through the struggle of finding and hiring workers to meet ever-changing demands that keep coming up,” Castle said.
Castle told the local business community at the monthly lunch why they needed SCC.
“SCC is your resource, the place where industry and people connect with education and training,” Castle said.
SCC wants to team up with the businesses in the community and learn what they need in the workforce and bring those programs to the area.
“It’s not just about the transfer students. It’s also about the technical side and the companies and industries we serve are getting the people they need. We want to be a part of this,” Castle said.
Castle wants to help the rural part of the state that includes the Tri-County.
“We have to figure out how do we help those people who cant get to that college and there is a multitude of reasons,” Castle said. “Maybe you just cant get to the place that provides the training you need there, maybe you don’t have a computer or maybe you don’t have internet.”
SCC wants to be more plugged into the community of Whitley County and the chamber monthly lunches is centered around networking and growing the business communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.