SOMERSET — Somerset Community College (SCC) is proud to announce the names of those students named to the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester. The spring semester concluded in May and a total of 292 students were named to the list.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must have been enrolled in 100 level or above courses and attained a 4.0 grade average as a degree seeking student at Somerset Community College.
Congratulations to these students for academic excellence. President’s list honorees include the following (sorted by county, first name, last):
Knox — Destiny Bullard, Karen Hammons, Carmen Harris, Tamara Hensley, Tarasha Mckiddy, Devon Messer, Brandon Mills, Melody Smith, Jonathan Spencer, Taylor Swafford
Laurel — Alicia Arnold, Heather Baker, Emma Ball, Stephen Blankenship, Dawn Boswell, Alisia Bowling, Christopher Bowling, Dustin Bowling, Sarah Bowling, Macy Brown, Zoe Brown, Breanna Butler, William Byrd, Lauren Canada, Kenny Cox, Tracy Cox, Kristina Curry, Jennifer Day, Jonathan Day, Patricia Dearing, Courtney Estep, Nicole Flannery, Brooklyn Fouts, Libby Fyock, Jordan Hacker, Wanda Harper, Bethany Henson, Tyler Hodges, Lesley Howard, Olivia Hubbard, Kasondra Hurley, Martin Jones, Kenna Kemper, Christopher Kendrick, Sarah King, Emily Lane, Michaela Marcum, Brianna Miniard, John Montgomery, Kaylee Napier, Victoria Patterson, Jazzlyn Robinson, Dylan Sergent, Kirsten Smith, William Smith, Kathryn Spradley, Savannah Stapleton, Taylor Stewart, Alexander Williams, Hannah Williams, Summer Wombles
Whitley — Noah Adkins, Ashley Anderson, Issiah Brittian, Melody Brown, Jamie Carter, Kristen Crusenberry, Amanda Fuston, Kaylee Graham, Sara Hardin, Lisa Hatfield, Daniel Honeycutt, Jasmin Inman, Brianna Jenkins, Joshua Lee, Carolyn Mayo, Jericho Moses, Stacy Pals, Logan Paul, Jonathan Powers, Shalees Rucker, Angelena Shelton, Joseph Thacker
