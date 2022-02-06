BIRMINGHAM, AL — Samford University recognizes 1,826 students named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's List.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Brooke Rhyne of Lexington, KY
Andrew Bingham of London, KY
