Rosalee Faith Rowland of the Whitley County Communications Center graduated the Public Safety Dispatch Academy last week. | Photo contributed

RICHMOND — Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced Friday that 19 dispatchers from across the state graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy and are now ready to begin answering the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers of the commonwealth.

“Thank you for answering the call of service,” Gov. Beshear said. “Your mission is an important one. As you are now the lifeline to those facing some of their darkest and scariest times Thank you for being a hero and the ears to Kentucky’s first responders.”

Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency. Graduates of the academy have successful completed a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum to satisfy mandated training requirements. The graduates of Class 145 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy these requirements over four weeks. Major training areas include identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, emergency medical dispatch protocols and use of the state and national criminal databases.

“I am proud of your accomplishments while at the academy,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “Your four weeks of training have laid a solid foundation for a rewarding career for years to come. I wish you the best of luck in your careers.”

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.

Class 145 graduates and their agencies are:

Austin Adkins, Greenup County E-911

Joe Adkinson, Paris/Bourbon County E-911

Carissa R. Billings, Nelson County E-911

Jessica Cameron, Rockcastle County 911

Eddie Cannon, Butler County Dispatch E-911

Rebecca Jane Friend, Cynthiana/Harrison County E-911

Jonathan D. Giardina, Blue Grass Airport Department of Public Safety

Madyson Hoseclaw, Bluegrass 911 Central Communications

Anastasia Jhoslien, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Justine Kincaid, Oldham County Central Dispatch

Austin Nevitt, Georgetown Police Department

Heather Marie Puckett, Lexington Enhanced 911

Rosalee Faith Rowland, Whitley County Communications Center

Kendal Renee Seay, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Braxton Snedegar, Montgomery County 911

Ashley Ferris Spicer, Lexington Enhanced 911

Regina Dyan Stokes, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport AOC

Katelynn Elizabeth Tomlinson, Oak Grove Police Department

Kelsey L. Werrmann, Campbell County Dispatch.

